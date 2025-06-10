Jharkhand Police Arrest 3 Bangladeshi Nationals Who Escaped From Hazaribagh Detention Centre

Hazaribagh: Three Bangladeshi citizens who had escaped from the detention centre have been detained by Hazaribagh Police, Jharkhand, from West Bengal. The Police Headquarters has confirmed the arrest of all three. All the three Bangladeshis are being brought to Hazaribagh.

These Bangladeshi nationals had illegally entered India without passports. They were caught and kept in the Hazaribagh detention centre, from where they escaped on Monday morning. Hazaribagh police have caught them once again. All three foreign nationals had also served their sentences. They include Reena Khan alias Fina Devi, Akhtar Khushi and Nazmul. Reena Khan was shifted from Jamtara jail to Hazaribagh detention centre on 4 February 2022, Akhtar Khushi on 28 September 2024 and Nazmul on 1 March 2025.

Caught within 24 hours

The incident raised questions over the security arrangements of the detention centre in Hazaribagh. Different police teams have caught these three absconding Bangladeshis. The police have achieved this success within 24 hours. The news of the absconding Bangladeshis was in the headlines all over the country. Hazaribagh Deputy Commissioner Shashi Prakash Singh also reached the centre to enquire into the matter. He said that the entire matter is being investigated.

Intruders fled earlier too

It is worth noting that in the past, two foreigners who had served their sentence in the detention centre of Hazaribagh JP Jail had escaped by breaking the security cordon. That incident took place on the night of 8 March 2021. Both the foreign nationals escaped by breaking the rod of a window. The names of those foreign nationals were Mohammad Javed alias Noor and Mohammad Jahid Hussain. Both of them were also Bangladeshis.