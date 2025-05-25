ETV Bharat / bharat

Police Detain 31 Party Revellers In Bengaluru For Possessing Drugs

The party was attended by drug users, including drug peddlers. Blood and urine samples of the detainees were sent to the FSL lab for examination.

Police during the raid at the rev party.
Police during the raid at the rev party. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 25, 2025 at 7:28 PM IST

Bengaluru: Raiding a rave party held in a farmhouse near Kannamangala Gate in Bengaluru on Sunday morning, the Devanahalli Police detained 31 people, including seven women, on the charge of possessing drugs. They were subjected to medical examination, police said. The raid was conducted by a police team led by ACP Naveen, they added.

"A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The Devanahalli Police raided the farmhouse near Kannamangala Gate at 5 am on Sunday based on specific information that a party was being held. Upon investigation, it was found that the party was organised for a person's birthday celebration. It was found that drugs were used throughout the night. A total of 31 people, including 24 youths and 7 young women, have been taken into custody and are being questioned. All of them are employees of private companies," VJ Sajeeth, DCP of Bengaluru Northeast Zone, said.

"The party was attended by drug users, including drug peddlers. Blood and urine samples of all 31 people have been collected and sent to the FSL lab for examination. Further action will be taken after the report comes. Some of the participants were found to have small quantities of cocaine, hashish and other narcotics in possession, which have been seized," the DCP added.

