Police, Crime Branch On A Mission Mode To Make Delhi Drug-Free By 2027

New Delhi: The year 2024 had been a tough one for drug peddlers in and around Delhi as, on the instruction of Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena, the Delhi Police and Crime Branch ramped up crackdowns leading to seizures of drugs worth billions and arrest of several people.

A team from the Delhi Police went to Gujarat on the trails of drug mafias who operate in the NCR region and busted a cartel with seizures worth crores of rupees.

Yes to Life, No to Drug

To derail youths from the path of drugs and narcotics, the Delhi Police ran several awareness campaigns and pasted banners with the message 'Yes to Life, No to Drugs' on all DTC buses. Aside from this, properties bought by mafias with drug money have been confiscated and razed to the grounds with bulldozers.

On October 2, drugs weighing 560 kgs worth Rs 5,600 crore were seized in the biggest haul by the Delhi Police from the South Delhi area and arrested four. On the same day, the customs department recovered 1.5 kg cocaine worth over Rs 24 crores from a Liberian citizen at IGI Airport.

On December 28, a large cache of narcotics, being ferried for a rave party in Goa to celebrate the New Year, was seized by the Eastern Range of Crime Branch. Three persons involved in this were arrested and 3.68 kg of drugs worth Rs two crore was recovered from them.