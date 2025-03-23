Police Crack Jhajjar Blast Case; Say Businessman Killed Wife And Children

Jhajjar: In a surprising twist in the Jhajjar double blast case in which a couple with their children lost their lives, police said Haripal Singh, a businessman, killed his wife and children before trying to take his own life by immolation.

Jhajjar police said after giving sleeping pills to his wife and three offspring, Singh stabbed them with a sharp weapon. After their death, he poured petrol on himself before setting him afire. He also tried to set the house on fire. However, Sigh survived miraculously and in a 12-page suicide note, he accused his sister and brother-in-law of usurping his land. Police said he was in depression for several days.

"The accused had been upset for a long time. He wrote a suicide note before the incident. The police have found marks of injury from a sharp weapon on the bodies of the deceased and recovered a bottle of petrol from the house. The accused has been arrested and will be produced in court on Monday," DCP Mayank Mishra said.

Mishra said the accused is a resident of Rudrapur in Uttar Pradesh and used to run a transport business. He was having a dispute with his sister and brother-in-law over a property, for which he was not in a good mental condition. This might be the reason behind the drastic step by him, he added.

"The accused has been was taken to PGI Rohtak for treatment, from where he escaped after being discharged. He was arrested later. The deceased include his two sons, Jaskirat and Sukhwinder Singh, daughter Chahak Kaur and wife Sandeep Kaur. Autopsy of the bodies is being done in the Bahadurgarh's Civil Hospital. The accused was also having some pecuniary disputes with other people. If anyone else is found behind this incident, he will also be questioned," Mishra said.

The horrific incident of Bahadurgarh has created a sensation in the locality as none would have expected such a big conspiracy was hatched for it.