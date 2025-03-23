ETV Bharat / bharat

Police Crack Jhajjar Blast Case; Say Businessman Killed Wife And Children

Police said after giving sleeping pills to his wife and three offspring, Haripal Singh stabbed them with a sharp weapon and tried to immolate himself.

Representative Image.
Representative Image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 23, 2025, 7:46 PM IST

Updated : Mar 23, 2025, 7:57 PM IST

Jhajjar: In a surprising twist in the Jhajjar double blast case in which a couple with their children lost their lives, police said Haripal Singh, a businessman, killed his wife and children before trying to take his own life by immolation.

Jhajjar police said after giving sleeping pills to his wife and three offspring, Singh stabbed them with a sharp weapon. After their death, he poured petrol on himself before setting him afire. He also tried to set the house on fire. However, Sigh survived miraculously and in a 12-page suicide note, he accused his sister and brother-in-law of usurping his land. Police said he was in depression for several days.

"The accused had been upset for a long time. He wrote a suicide note before the incident. The police have found marks of injury from a sharp weapon on the bodies of the deceased and recovered a bottle of petrol from the house. The accused has been arrested and will be produced in court on Monday," DCP Mayank Mishra said.

Mishra said the accused is a resident of Rudrapur in Uttar Pradesh and used to run a transport business. He was having a dispute with his sister and brother-in-law over a property, for which he was not in a good mental condition. This might be the reason behind the drastic step by him, he added.

"The accused has been was taken to PGI Rohtak for treatment, from where he escaped after being discharged. He was arrested later. The deceased include his two sons, Jaskirat and Sukhwinder Singh, daughter Chahak Kaur and wife Sandeep Kaur. Autopsy of the bodies is being done in the Bahadurgarh's Civil Hospital. The accused was also having some pecuniary disputes with other people. If anyone else is found behind this incident, he will also be questioned," Mishra said.

The horrific incident of Bahadurgarh has created a sensation in the locality as none would have expected such a big conspiracy was hatched for it.

Also Read:

  1. Day After BJP Leader Shot Wife And Killed Three Kids, Villagers Claim He Is A Psychopath
  2. Meerut Murder Case: Give Us Drugs, Keep Us In Single Barrack, Say Accused Muskan And Sahil

Jhajjar: In a surprising twist in the Jhajjar double blast case in which a couple with their children lost their lives, police said Haripal Singh, a businessman, killed his wife and children before trying to take his own life by immolation.

Jhajjar police said after giving sleeping pills to his wife and three offspring, Singh stabbed them with a sharp weapon. After their death, he poured petrol on himself before setting him afire. He also tried to set the house on fire. However, Sigh survived miraculously and in a 12-page suicide note, he accused his sister and brother-in-law of usurping his land. Police said he was in depression for several days.

"The accused had been upset for a long time. He wrote a suicide note before the incident. The police have found marks of injury from a sharp weapon on the bodies of the deceased and recovered a bottle of petrol from the house. The accused has been arrested and will be produced in court on Monday," DCP Mayank Mishra said.

Mishra said the accused is a resident of Rudrapur in Uttar Pradesh and used to run a transport business. He was having a dispute with his sister and brother-in-law over a property, for which he was not in a good mental condition. This might be the reason behind the drastic step by him, he added.

"The accused has been was taken to PGI Rohtak for treatment, from where he escaped after being discharged. He was arrested later. The deceased include his two sons, Jaskirat and Sukhwinder Singh, daughter Chahak Kaur and wife Sandeep Kaur. Autopsy of the bodies is being done in the Bahadurgarh's Civil Hospital. The accused was also having some pecuniary disputes with other people. If anyone else is found behind this incident, he will also be questioned," Mishra said.

The horrific incident of Bahadurgarh has created a sensation in the locality as none would have expected such a big conspiracy was hatched for it.

Also Read:

  1. Day After BJP Leader Shot Wife And Killed Three Kids, Villagers Claim He Is A Psychopath
  2. Meerut Murder Case: Give Us Drugs, Keep Us In Single Barrack, Say Accused Muskan And Sahil
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2025, 7:57 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JHAJJAR DCPPROPERTY DISPUTEMONETARY DISPUTESPGI ROHTAKJHAJJAR BLAST CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.