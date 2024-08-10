ETV Bharat / bharat

Police Bust 'Rave Party' In Noida, 39 University Students Detained

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 15 hours ago

A rave party was busted by the police in a flat in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. The incident came to light when someone threw a liquor bottle from the 19th floor of the building.

Police Bust 'Rave Party' in Noida, 39 University Students Detained
Rave Party in Noida (IANS)

Noida: Thirty-nine university students, including minors, were detained after police raided a "rave party" at a flat here in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Saturday. Information about the "rave party" at the Supernova Residential Society in Noida Sector-39 was received on Friday night, the police said.

The incident came to light when someone threw a liquor bottle from the 19th floor of the Supernova Building in Sector 94. Residents of the society told the police that young men and women were partying inside the flat and they accused them of using drugs. The official said a team reached the spot and detained 39 students of a well-known university.

The age of the detained students is between 16 and 20 years, the police said. The official said a large number of Haryana-labelled alcohol bottles and hookahs among other things were recovered from the party.

"During the interrogation, it was found that students were invited to the party on WhatsApp. The entry fee was Rs 500 for women, Rs 800 for couples and Rs 1,000 for stag males.," the official said and added that a case has been registered.

According to a statement from the police officers involved in the raid on the flat, the party was illegal a total of 40 people, including five main suspects, have been charged. (With Agency Inputs)

Read More

  1. ED Interrogates YouTuber Elvish Yadav In Money Laundering, Snake Venom Supply Case
  2. Bengaluru Rave Party: Telugu Actor Hema, Seven Others Served Second Notice
  3. Telangana narco wing arrests prime accused who brought drugs from Goa for YSRCP leader son's rave party

Noida: Thirty-nine university students, including minors, were detained after police raided a "rave party" at a flat here in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Saturday. Information about the "rave party" at the Supernova Residential Society in Noida Sector-39 was received on Friday night, the police said.

The incident came to light when someone threw a liquor bottle from the 19th floor of the Supernova Building in Sector 94. Residents of the society told the police that young men and women were partying inside the flat and they accused them of using drugs. The official said a team reached the spot and detained 39 students of a well-known university.

The age of the detained students is between 16 and 20 years, the police said. The official said a large number of Haryana-labelled alcohol bottles and hookahs among other things were recovered from the party.

"During the interrogation, it was found that students were invited to the party on WhatsApp. The entry fee was Rs 500 for women, Rs 800 for couples and Rs 1,000 for stag males.," the official said and added that a case has been registered.

According to a statement from the police officers involved in the raid on the flat, the party was illegal a total of 40 people, including five main suspects, have been charged. (With Agency Inputs)

Read More

  1. ED Interrogates YouTuber Elvish Yadav In Money Laundering, Snake Venom Supply Case
  2. Bengaluru Rave Party: Telugu Actor Hema, Seven Others Served Second Notice
  3. Telangana narco wing arrests prime accused who brought drugs from Goa for YSRCP leader son's rave party

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAVE PARTY39 UNIVERSITY STUDENTS DETAINEDNOIDANOIDA RAVE PARTY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.