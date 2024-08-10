ETV Bharat / bharat

Police Bust 'Rave Party' In Noida, 39 University Students Detained

Noida: Thirty-nine university students, including minors, were detained after police raided a "rave party" at a flat here in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Saturday. Information about the "rave party" at the Supernova Residential Society in Noida Sector-39 was received on Friday night, the police said.

The incident came to light when someone threw a liquor bottle from the 19th floor of the Supernova Building in Sector 94. Residents of the society told the police that young men and women were partying inside the flat and they accused them of using drugs. The official said a team reached the spot and detained 39 students of a well-known university.

The age of the detained students is between 16 and 20 years, the police said. The official said a large number of Haryana-labelled alcohol bottles and hookahs among other things were recovered from the party.