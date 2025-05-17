Police Arrest YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra In Hisar On Charges Of Spying For Pakistan

Hisar: YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra has been arrested by Hisar Police in a high-profile case of espionage. She was allegedly in contact with an official of the Pakistani High Commission named Danish, who allegedly helped her go to Pakistan. Jyoti, who runs a travel channel, was accused of sharing sensitive information with Pakistan.

According to the FIR copy, Jyoti Malhotra stated during the interrogation that she runs a YouTube channel called "Travel with Jo." In 2023, she went to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi to get a visa for travelling to Pakistan, where she met Ahsan-ur-Rahim, alias Danish.

She had taken Ahsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish's mobile number. Then she started talking to Ahsan. After this, she travelled to Pakistan twice, where she met Ahsan's acquaintance Ali Ahwan on the advice of Ahsan-ur-Rahim. Ali Ahwan had arranged for her stay and travel.

Sent anti-national information to Pakistan

Jyoti further said that in Pakistan, Ali Ahwan arranged her meeting with Pakistani security and intelligence officials, and then she also met Shakir and Rana Shahbaz. She had taken Shakir's mobile number and saved Shakir's number in her mobile with the name Jat Randhawa so that no one would suspect her. Later, she came back to India. Then she was in touch with everyone through social media platforms like WhatsApp, Snapchat Chat and Telegram and was sending anti-national information. She kept meeting Ahsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, an officer in the Pak High Commission in Delhi, many times.

Jyoti Malhotra in police remand

After the arrest of Jyoti Malhotra, the police produced her in the Hisar court of Haryana, after which she was sent on a 5-day police remand.

Two spies from Haryana arrested

Apart from the arrest of Jyoti Malhotra, Pakistani spy Devendra Dhillon was arrested in Kaithal in Haryana. He is accused of sending information about 'Operation Sindoor' and the army to Pakistan.

Arman arrested

Meanwhile, Haryana Police and Central Investigation Agencies have achieved a major success by arresting a person from Nuh district, who was spying for Pakistan. This arrest is the result of vigilance and prompt action by the country's security agencies.

The accused has been arrested from Rajaka village under Thana Nagina Police station of Nuh district, who used to send information about the country's military activities to Pakistan through WhatsApp. The accused has been identified as Arman, son of Jamil, a resident of Rajaka Thana Nagina, against whom a case has been registered under Sections related to treason.

Police said Arman, a resident of Rajaka, Nagina, had been passing sensitive information about the Indian Army, Defence Expo, and other military activities to Pakistan for an extended period. He was arrested with assistance from the Nagina Police. The leaked intelligence could have seriously threatened the nation’s security and strategic preparedness. The police had received information that a youth was sending information to the enemy country through WhatsApp and other social media. Taking action on this, the police detained the accused.

When the police searched his mobile phone, conversations, chats, photos and videos with Pakistani numbers were found in it. Photos of India's Defence Expo 2025 were also found on the accused's mobile, which he had sent to Pakistani agents.

Investigation revealed that Arman was in constant contact on WhatsApp with Pakistan's 92 series numbers on his mobile. Two SIM cards and two mobiles were found in the mobile with which he was in contact. Apart from this, he was also carrying out spying activities from another mobile number.

The accused had shared crucial information related to military activities and defence preparations in India, including photos, locations, and details of possible programmes. This information could have been strategically significant for the enemy country.

Police interrogation continues

The investigation teams are interrogating the accused, and the investigating agencies are trying to find out which network is active behind him, with whom he was in contact and whether other people are part of this racket apart from him.

At present, the Nuh police station has registered a case against the accused under several Sections, including sedition. An attempt was made to contact the Superintendent of Police in this regard, but he could not be contacted. It is believed that after the arrest of this accused, many others have also come on the radar. Similarly, Panipat Police has also arrested 24-year-old Nauman Ilahi.

Nauman is accused of sending sensitive information about the country to a terrorist, Iqbal, in Pakistan. Investigation revealed that Nauman was involved in anti-national activities for a long time and was sharing intelligence through social media platforms like WhatsApp.

