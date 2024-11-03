Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Concert: Rajasthan Police Warn Of Fake Tickets Ahead Of Jaipur Show

Jaipur: Jaipur: Rajasthan Police has issued an advisory ahead of Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's much-awaited music concert, asking people not to fall victim to fake ticket scams surrounding the event. He is scheduled to perform at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) in Sitapura on Sunday evening along with British rock band Coldplay as part of his multicity "Dil-Luminati Tour 2024" concert.

Police said that only valid ticket holders will be allowed to enter Dosanjh's concert and tickets sold through the designated platform will be valid. They also advised people to avoid buying and selling tickets unauthorizedly.

“SCAM ALERT!! Beware of fake tickets! Only valid tickets will be valid for entry into Diljit Dosanjh's concert. Only tickets sold by Zomato Live and Scope Entertainment are valid; all others are illegal,” reads a post by Jaipur Police on X. “Entry will not be granted with fake tickets. Beware of fake ticket sellers and stay away from unauthorised buying and selling,” it adds.

The advisory comes following reports of black marketing of tickets for Dosanjh’s show. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also raided several places in five cities, including Jaipur regarding the matter.

Earlier in the day, Dosanjh received a royal welcome from Princess Diya Kumari, heir of the Royal Family of Jaipur and the current Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan. He reached Jaipur on Saturday in connection with his concert at JECC in Sitapura, Jaipur. The singer-actor has been conducting the concert in several cities in the last few days.