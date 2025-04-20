'People Of PoK Will Seek Merger With India, That Day Will Come': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that their government has been doing so much work that the country has emerged as one of the fastest-growing economies. "Earlier, the world had a perception that India was a country of poor people. Now this perception has changed. India's economy has reached 5th place from 11th place, and financial institutions claim that India will become the top three economies of the world in the next two years," he said.
At a meeting with intellectuals of Lucknow North Division 4 in the auditorium of Maharishi University on Sunday, the Defence Minister said that 11 years ago, only two factories used to make mobile phones in India. "Today, 270 manufacturing units are working. India ranks first in the world in digital transactions," he said.
On the demand for merging POK with India, Rajnath Singh said that from Lucknow itself, the Muslim League had raised the demand for the creation of Pakistan, and today the time has come to call for the merger of POK with India. The Defence Minister said that the people of POK themselves will say that they should be merged with India, and I am confident that that day will come soon.
Responding to a plea for laying a road in Keshav Nagar, the Defence Minister directed MLA Dr. Neeraj Bora to get the road constructed.
Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that earlier, Faizullahganj was in the grip of infectious diseases. The state government started the communicable disease campaign from the Lucknow North region, and today, we can say that success has been achieved in reducing these diseases.
BJP city president Anand Dwivedi, MLC Mukesh Sharma, Ramchandra Pradhan, Diwakar Tripathi, Pushkar Shukla, Trilok Adhikari, media in-charge Praveen Garg, Ghanshyam Agarwal, Shailendra Sharma Atal, Mandal president Shailendra Maurya, councillor Rashmi Singh, Pradeep Shukla, Priyanka Bajpai, Ramudas Kanaujia, along with officials, workers and intellectuals of North Mandal 4 were present in the Jan Samvad program. The program was conducted by city vice president Dr. Vivek Singh Tomar.