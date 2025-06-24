Poet Gopaldas Neeraj's Son, His Family Stranded In Georgia; Appeals For Help

Lucknow: The family of Shashank Prabhakar Neeraj, son of famous poet Gopaldas Neeraj, is stuck in Georgia. After nuclear bases were targeted in the ongoing war between Israel and Iran, late on Monday night, Iran carried out several attacks in Gulf countries.

The US military base in Qatar was also targeted by the Iranian missiles. This has resulted in the complete shutdown of airspaces by the Gulf countries, affecting the flight movement in the region.

Due to it, Shashank Prabhakar Neeraj, a resident of Balkeshwar, Agra, Uttar Pradesh and his family are stuck in Georgia. Shashank Neeraj released a video message late on Monday night and informed about the cancellation of flights and the family being stuck in Georgia. Due to which his family, acquaintances and relatives are also worried.

Shashank Neeraj has said in the video that he came to Georgia on June 16. He had a flight which was cancelled. When he asked the airline for compensation against the cancellation of the flight, they refused to give it. Whereas, he has taken the flight insurance. On this, the company said that they cannot give any compensation in this situation.

"I somehow collected money and booked the next flight ticket, but that flight too got cancelled," claimed Shashank Neeraj.

Shashank Neeraj said that he had reached Georgia on 16th June to travel with his engineer son Asim Shikhar and daughter Vidushi Neeraj, who is studying MBBS. He had to return to India from Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, on 22nd June. For this, he took an Air Arabia flight. But the flight has been cancelled.

They were told that the flight is cancelled till 30th June. After this, he booked three tickets to go on an Indigo Airlines flight at 7:40 pm on 23rd June. In the evening, he boarded the Indigo Airlines flight. There were about 140 Indians in the flight then. But then he was informed that the flight was cancelled.

He was told that the flight was to go to Delhi via Doha in Qatar. The authorities told Shashank Neeraj that something had happened in Doha, and due to which the flight was cancelled.

According to Shashank Prabhakar Neeraj, the Indians are stuck in Georgia, some have to go to Delhi, some to Mumbai or some other city. "Even the airline companies were not able to give any information to the passengers," he claimed.

He also claimed that there was no arrangement to sleep at night in the airport. He, however, said that passengers were all given food coupons.

"There is complete uncertainty among the passengers about when they will get a flight to reach their home safely. Passengers urged the Government of India for a safe return to India," Shashank Neeraj said.