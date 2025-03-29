POCSO Court Awards Life To Man For Sexually Abusing Minor Girl In Chittoor

Chittoor: A local Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court on Friday sentenced life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 50,000 to a person accused of sexually assaulting a minor in Chittoor of Andhra Pradesh.

According to special public prosecutor Mohan Kumari, the accused, Dinesh from Chittapara in Gudipala Mandal, settled in Mangalam of Tirupati 15 years ago. Raised by parents who worked as laborers, Dinesh completed an MBA but struggled to find a suitable employment opportunity. Over time, he fell into bad habits due to frustration.

The 17-year-old victim from Chittoor frequently visited relatives in Tirupati, where she crossed paths with Dinesh.

On January 31, 2022, Dinesh lured the minor girl to a friend's house under pretenses. When she rejected his advances, he drugged her with a spiked cold drink and sexually assaulted her. The following day, he took her to a temple, coerced her into a sham marriage, and abandoned her in Chittoor on February 3.

Distraught, the girl's family complained to the Chittor One Town Police Station, based on which, circle inspector Narasimha Raju registered a case under the POCSO Act. Dinesh was arrested and presented before the court.

Dinesh, the accused. (ETV Bhharat)

After a prolonged trial, the prosecution proved the crime beyond any doubt. Court hearing officer Renuka and court constable Praveen played pivotal roles in ensuring the witnesses appear promptly, facilitating the judicial process. On Friday, the judge pronounced a life sentence for Dinesh, underscoring the court's commitment to justice for the victims of child abuse.