ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand BJP Leader, Booked Under POCSO, Faces Property Seizure

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): It seems troubles are not leaving the BJP leader and Nainital Milk Union Chairman Mukesh Bora, booked under Section 376 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly raping a woman and molesting her daughter.

After the POCSO court issued a non-bailable warrant against him, police are leaving no stone unturned to arrest the accused and are preparing to confiscate his property.

A notice under Section 82 has been put out on his property under the direction of the court.