ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand BJP Leader, Booked Under POCSO, Faces Property Seizure

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

On September 1, a woman from Lalkuan police jurisdiction filed a case of sexual assault for three years and molestation of her minor daughter against Bora. Another case has been lodged against his driver Kamal Belwal under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the POCSO Act

Representative Image
Representative Image (ETV Bharat)

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): It seems troubles are not leaving the BJP leader and Nainital Milk Union Chairman Mukesh Bora, booked under Section 376 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly raping a woman and molesting her daughter.

After the POCSO court issued a non-bailable warrant against him, police are leaving no stone unturned to arrest the accused and are preparing to confiscate his property.

A notice under Section 82 has been put out on his property under the direction of the court.

Circle Officer Nitin Lohani said five teams of police have been entrusted with the task of getting Bora behind bars and the close ones of the absconders are being rigorously questioned.

On September 1, a woman from Lalkuan police jurisdiction filed a case of sexual exploitation for three years and molestation of her minor daughter against Bora. Another case has been lodged against his driver Kamal Belwal under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the POCSO Act.

Read More:

  1. MP: Govt School Teacher Arrested for Molesting Students in Anuppur
  2. Uttrakhand: Youth Writes 'Khalistani' On Number Plate Of His Bike; Detained

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): It seems troubles are not leaving the BJP leader and Nainital Milk Union Chairman Mukesh Bora, booked under Section 376 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly raping a woman and molesting her daughter.

After the POCSO court issued a non-bailable warrant against him, police are leaving no stone unturned to arrest the accused and are preparing to confiscate his property.

A notice under Section 82 has been put out on his property under the direction of the court.

Circle Officer Nitin Lohani said five teams of police have been entrusted with the task of getting Bora behind bars and the close ones of the absconders are being rigorously questioned.

On September 1, a woman from Lalkuan police jurisdiction filed a case of sexual exploitation for three years and molestation of her minor daughter against Bora. Another case has been lodged against his driver Kamal Belwal under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the POCSO Act.

Read More:

  1. MP: Govt School Teacher Arrested for Molesting Students in Anuppur
  2. Uttrakhand: Youth Writes 'Khalistani' On Number Plate Of His Bike; Detained

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

POCOS CASE AGAINST BJP LEADERUTTARAKHAND MILK UNION CHAIRMANMUKESH BORARAPE AND MOLESTATIONUATTRAKHAND BJP LEADER BORA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.