Pocket Pinch: Tea, Coffee Dearer Across Karnataka After Hike In Milk Price

Bengaluru: The Kannadigas are facing a fresh price shock as the rates of tea and coffee saw a sharp hike following the state government's decision to increase milk prices. The cost of a cup of tea or coffee has gone up by Rs 3 to Rs 10 in several hotels, cafés and tea stalls across the state, especially in Bengaluru, triggering public discontent.

The government recently raised the price of Nandini milk by Rs 4 per litre. This increase, coupled with hikes in electricity tariffs, diesel rates and waste collection charges, has led to a broader surge in the cost of essential goods and services. The hospitality industry, which relies heavily on milk-based products, is feeling the brunt of rising input costs.

Many hotels and tea stalls have already revised the prices of their menu. Boards displayed outside establishments explain the reason for the hike, citing increased costs of milk, tea powder and coffee. "Due to rising prices of milk and other raw materials, we've had to increase our rates. We request customer cooperation," read one such board outside a tea stall in Bengaluru.

Double Whammy for Coffee Lovers

In addition to the price hike of milk, the cost of roasted coffee powder has also surged. According to industry sources, prices have increased by Rs 100 per kg in recent weeks, and further hikes are expected. This has added another layer of pressure on small vendors and hotels, who say they are being forced to pass on the burden to customers.

G K Shetty, president of the Karnataka State Hotel Association, said, "We have not yet issued any official statement for increasing the prices of tea, coffee and other milk-based food items. We will make a decision and update you soon."

Dairy-Based Products to See Hike

The price hike is not limited to beverages. Hoteliers and sweet shop owners anticipate that milk-based products such as paneer, peda and sweets will also become costlier in the coming days. "Production costs have gone up, and we will likely revise prices accordingly," said a hotelier in Bengaluru.

Customers, however, are not pleased. "They're cutting into our pockets over a cup of tea. It may seem like a small amount, but for daily earners, it adds up quickly," said Lakshmi, a frequent visitor at a local tea stall.

As inflation spirals, even a simple cup of tea or coffee is becoming a luxury for many.