Poachers Turn Protectors At Assam's Raimona National Park

By Gautam Debroy

Kokrajhar (Assam): They were hardcore poachers before they transformed themselves into protectors of several endangered species including the golden langur, and clouded leopard (Neofelis nebolusa) at the Raimona National Park located in Assam's Kokrajhar district.

Oden Musahary and Fondip Narzary are two such poachers who have joined the forest department and Raimona Golden Langur Eco-Tourism Society to keep the national park and its inhabitants protected.

"Yes, I was a poacher. And when the government declared Raimona as a National Park, we decided to protect the endangered species," Oden Musahary told ETV Bharat.

A Poacher Turn Protector (ETV Bharat)

Raimona National Park

Raimona National Park is located in the western part of Assam. With an area of 400 sq km, the park is spread across Gossaigaon and Kokrajhar subdivisions. Raimona was declared as a national park on June 5, 2021. The area was formerly a small settlement under the tributary of Ripudwar with the capital 'Raymana' (Raimona). Located within 90 km of Kokrajhar town, the Raimona National Park is rich with flowering plants, butterflies, mammals and birds.

Important wild fauna located at the Raimona National Park include Tiger (Panthera tigris), Clouded Leopard (Neofelis nebolusa), Himalayan Black Deer (Ursus thibetanus), Wild Dog (Cuon alpinus), Gaur (Bos gaurus), Hog Deer (Axis porcinus), White-bellied heron (Ardea insignis) and Golden langurs (Trechypithecus geei)

Raimona Golden Langur Eco Tourism Society

"When the Raimona was declared as a national park, the poachers were approached by the forest department and Raimona Golden Langur Eco-Tourism Society to leave hunting and come to the mainstream so that we can protect Raimona," said Somnath Narzary, Director of Raimona National Park.

Narzary said that the poachers were habitant of the fringe areas. "The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) administration had earlier provided one-time financial assistance of Rs 50,000. At least 57 poachers turned forest volunteers have started working as guides, and taxi drivers, and opened a homestay for their livelihood."

"Since they (poachers) know the jungle, they work with the forest department and accompany them whenever required," said Narzary.

Brojo Kumar Basumatary, an environmental activist told ETV Bharat it is important to get the confidence of the local community to keep protecting the national park.

"We always keep the local people aware about the conservation of the national park because it is important to keep the local people engaged," said Basumatary.

Policy Adopted By BTC Administration

"There were a huge number of poachers in Manas and Raimona National Park. At least 500 such poachers from Raimona and more than 200 from Manas have surrendered and helped the administration in protection work," said Pramod Boro, chief of BTC.

According to Boro, his administration is also planning to engage such poachers turned forest volunteers in agriculture, diaries and other activities.