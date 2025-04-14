ETV Bharat / bharat

"Great News, Govt Must Bring Him Back To India": PNB Scam Whistle-Blower Hariprasad On Mehul Choksi Arrest In Belgium

New Delhi: Punjab National Bank Scam whistle-blower Hariprasad SV has hailed the arrest of fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi by Belgium's Law Enforcement authorities, acting on the request of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Speaking to ANI, Hariprasad termed it as "great news" not only for India but for all those who were cheated by him.

"Wow, Mehul Choksi getting arrested in Belgium is great news not only for India but also for all those who got cheated by him. The government must bring him back to India as soon as possible, and justice must be delivered," he said.

"Apart from bringing him back, the most important thing is to get back all those billions of dollars he looted from India and stashed anywhere in the world. Hopefully, the Government of India will succeed this time. Great news," Hariprasad said.

On July 26, 2016, Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Hari Prasad had written to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), raising concerns about a potential large-scale scam. In his communication, Prasad pointed out that the balance sheets contained clear indicators that something was amiss.

Meanwhile, sources say Choksi was arrested in Belgium on Saturday after local authorities confirmed his presence in the country. Sources further stated that preparations were being made for his extradition to India.