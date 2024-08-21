India, EU Can Jointly Work To Combat Deepfake, AI Content: PM's Ex-Cyber Security Advisor

New Delhi: Gulshan Rai, former National Cyber Security Coordinator, Government of India in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat said that there is a need for India to take up the issue of combating deepfake with the international community and come to a joint conclusion.

He noted that India and the European Union (EU) can work together to combat Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated deepfake and content which will make the UN resolution on the promotion of safe, secure and trustworthy AI systems easier, which will also benefit sustainable development for all.

"India-EU data sense will make a complete system in finding a technological solution to deepfake issue. He further said that awareness and strengthening technology access is a must to combat deepfake issue," Rai added.

He was among the speakers at the two-day EU-India Track 1.5 Conference in New Delhi that kicked off on Tuesday. The conference saw the participation of experts, policymakers, academia and law enforcement officials from South Asia (India, Bangladesh, Maldives and Sri Lanka) and Europe, who are at the forefront in the fight against digital extremism.

The EU, in collaboration with organising partner Global Counter-Terrorism Council (GCTC) and with the Ministry of External Affairs as a strategic partner, is hosting a crucial regional conference on August 21-22, to discuss the current and emerging threats in online radicalisation and find ways to jointly counter the exploitation of online spaces by extremist and terrorist actors.

The conference aims to enhance counter-terrorism dialogues and regional partnerships, consistent with the EU's Indo-Pacific Strategy, which foresees a deeper and stronger engagement with partners who share common goals and face common challenges. Expected outcomes include exploring strategies to address the complex challenges posed by the intersection of technology and terrorism while identifying possible areas of collaboration between the EU, India and the wider region to counter violent extremism in the digital sphere.

India does not have specific laws or regulations that ban or regulate the use of deepfake technology. India has called for a global framework for the expansion of ethical AI tools. Existing laws such as Sections 67 and 67A of the Information Technology Act (2000) have provisions that may be applied to certain aspects of deep fakes, such as defamation and publishing explicit material. Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (1860) provides punishment for defamation. The Digital Personal Data Protection Act provides some protection against the misuse of personal data. The Information Technology Rules, 2021, mandate the removal of content impersonating others and artificially morphed images within 36 hours. India has called for the need to develop a comprehensive legal framework specifically targeting deepfakes, considering the potential implications for privacy, social stability, national security, and democracy.

Notably in April 2021, the European Commission proposed the first EU regulatory framework for AI. It is a comprehensive legislative proposal introduced by the European Commission in April 2021. It aims to regulate AI across the EU to ensure that AI technologies are safe, trustworthy, and aligned with fundamental rights and values.

The Act is part of the broader European Strategy on Artificial Intelligence, which seeks to make Europe a global leader in AI while also safeguarding ethical standards. Its implications are global, as non-EU companies providing AI services in the EU will also need to comply with the regulations. The AI Act is part of the EU's broader strategy to create a digital single market and to ensure that AI technologies developed or deployed in Europe are aligned with European values and laws.

Meanwhile, at the regional conference in New Delhi today, EU Ambassador to India Herve Delphin emphasised the critical need for international collaboration in the fight against online terrorism. The discussions gravitated towards the pivotal role of digitalisation, AI and the future of India-EU relations in effectively addressing extremist content online.

Earlier, the Ambassador of the European Union to India, said: “Terrorism knows no boundaries and has found with online digital activities a new field of propagation. Sharing knowledge, experience and expertise among friends and partners is vital to keeping track and countering online radicalisation while ensuring the right balance between security measures and citizens’ fundamental rights. As two of the world’s largest democracies and global security actors, we are happy to host this key conference alongside India, with whom we have a strong ongoing counter-terrorism dialogue and cooperation.”

“The EU has been at the forefront of regulating social media companies and internet providers with a strong focus on human rights. We are happy to share our experiences, regulatory frameworks, and enforcement mechanisms. Through collaborating with India and countries in the region, we can enhance our collective capacity to combat transnational terrorist networks, share best practices in intelligence gathering and analysis, and develop effective strategies to counter terrorism and prevent violent extremism.” H.E. Delphin added.

KD Dewal, Joint Secretary (Counter Terrorism), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, noted that India has a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and stands ready to engage as a collaborative partner in addressing pressing terrorism challenges, especially given its experiences with cross-border terrorism and extremism. It is important to summon the political will to unhesitatingly combat terrorism, not permit terrorism to be justified or terrorists to be glorified. We must not countenance double standards in countering terrorism.

He further stated, “The recently held meeting of India-EU Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism was an opportunity to continue and enhance cooperation on this important element of the EU-India Strategic Partnership. The EU and India strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and emphasised the need for strengthening international cooperation in dealing with counterterrorism challenges. In this context, they agreed that cooperation in multilateral fora such as the UN and Global Counterterrorism Forum (GCTF) remain".

The European Union's proactive measures in combating these threats will be a focal point of discussion. The EU's Terrorist Content Online (TCO) Regulation implemented in April 2021, the Digital Services Act (DSA) of February 2024, and the recently established EU platform on illicit content online (PERCI) by Europol, will be highlighted as key steps in regulating online spaces to curb the spread of terrorist content.

EU-India cooperation in Counter-Terrorism:

In February 2022, the EU and India held their first joint workshop on terrorism content online, building on the Counterterrorism Dialogue initiated in November 2020. This online workshop addressed the pressing issue of terrorist exploitation of the internet, while exploring innovative prevention campaigns and interventions.

Since then, the EU-India Counterterrorism Dialogue has continued to prioritise the regulation of Terrorist Content Online, elevating it to one of the top two main priorities during the March 2022 discussion. This critical topic was revisited and further explored during the 2024 EU India Counterterrorism Dialogue, demonstrating the shared commitment of both regions to addressing this evolving threat.

Read more

What is Deepfake? Identifying this AI-powered feature and urgent need for vigilance