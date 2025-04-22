PM's Advisers Giving Him Wrong Suggestions, People Know Probe Agencies Being Misused: Priyanka

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday over ED probes against her family members, saying he seems to be getting wrong suggestions from his advisers as people fully realise that probe agencies are being misused for political reasons.

She told reporters that she was waiting for an "invitation" from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and wondered why she had not been summoned yet.

Rejecting the ruling BJP's charge that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi sought to grab properties worth Rs 2,000 crore of the National Herald by floating the NGO Young Indian, the Wayanad MP said no one can sell these assets or pass them on to their heir or anyone else. It is not in their names either, she added.

"How can this be called property grab then?" Priyanka Gandhi said, claiming that the allegations were nothing but a pack of lies.

Referring to her husband Robert Vadra's questioning by the ED in a 2008 Haryana land deal-linked money laundering case, she said he was being summoned again and again and being subjected to irrelevant questions like why he gave his mother Rs 4 lakh 17 years back.

The Congress was in power in Haryana in 2008. Priyanka Gandhi claimed that when she was waiting at the ED office during the questioning of her family members, she found that most of the people were being summoned for extortion or political reasons.

She asserted that her family members are fully cooperating with the probe agency. PM Modi's strategy does not seem to be working, she added.

The ED recently filed a chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others before a special court in New Delhi in the National Herald case, accusing them of allegedly laundering Rs 988 crore. The agency recorded Robert Vadra's statement in the money land deal-linked money laundering case last week.