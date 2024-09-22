PMML Society Member Writes To Sonia Gandhi, Seeks Access To Nehru Papers

New Delhi: Rizwan Kadri, a member of the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library (PMML) Society, on Sunday, said he has written to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to allow physical or digit access to private papers related to former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru that are in her possession.

Kadri, 56, who teaches history at a local college in Ahmedabad, said, he has been vocal in the AGM meetings of the PMML Society -- formerly Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) -- for "reclaiming" the papers that were taken back by Gandhi several years ago. Nehru, India's first prime minister, lived at Teen Murti Bhawan in central Delhi, which after his death became the NMML, housing a rich collection of books and rare records.

Kadri said that "51 boxes" carrying records related to Nehru's private papers were taken back by Gandhi. In his letter, dated September 9, to the senior Congress leader, he has said," Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji and his father, Pandit Motilal Nehru ji, have left behind significant records of their contributions, which are fortunately preserved at the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library. Their immense contributions to nation-building necessitate thorough scientific study, for which access to the complete records is essential."

Upon recent inquiry, it was informed that most of these records are housed at the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library, he said. "It was also conveyed to me that some records were taken by your office, as you were the family's representative and donor. I am confident that this was done in good faith to protect these invaluable documents," Kadri writes in the letter.

However, it is crucial that these records "remain accessible to ensure a comprehensive understanding of our nation's history", the historian added. These papers contain records related to exchanges between Nehru and Jayaprakash Narayan, Edwina Mountbatten and Albert Einstein, among other personalities, he said.

In the letter, Kadri emphasized that "Jawaharlal Nehru ji deserves unbiased research of his contributions, free from any political influence". The Ahmedabad-based historian told PTI over the phone that the best step would be that all records be sent back to the PMML, but if not "at least digital access" be allowed to those papers.

In his letter, Kadri proposed that these documents could either be scanned under his supervision "with the assistance of two of my qualified aides" or copies of the scanned documents be provided to the PMML. Alternatively, the PMML Society "can return the documents after scanning, making them available for wider public and scholarly access", he added in his letter.

He also said it would be ensured that the documents are handled with "utmost care and efficiency". "I am willing to bear the cost of digitising them, ensuring that their chronology remains undisturbed. As a member of the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society and an apolitical historian, I am deeply committed to studying these personalities," Kadri further said in the letter.

"My sole purpose is to study Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji and Sardar (Vallabhbhai) Patel in a true scientific historical perspective. Your cooperation in this effort will be invaluable. Thank you very much for your consideration and hopeful anticipation of a positive response," he added.