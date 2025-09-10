ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Visit Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand On September 11

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on September 11, according to an official press release. In Varanasi, PM Modi will host the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, who is on a State Visit to India from September 9 to 16. Thereafter, the Prime Minister will travel to Dehradun, where he will undertake an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Uttarakhand and chair a high-level review meeting with officials.

The meeting between the two leaders in the historic city of Varanasi underscores the enduring civilizational connect, spiritual bonds and deep-rooted people-to-people ties that have shaped the special and unique relationship between India and Mauritius. During the bilateral discussions, the two leaders will review the full spectrum of cooperation, with particular focus on development partnership and capacity building.

They will also discuss opportunities for expanding collaboration in health, education, science & technology, energy, infrastructure, as well as in emerging domains such as renewable energy, digital public infrastructure and the blue economy. The visit builds upon the positive momentum generated by PM Modi's State Visit to Mauritius in March 2025, during which the two leaders elevated the bilateral relationship to an 'Enhanced Strategic Partnership'.