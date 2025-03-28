ETV Bharat / bharat

PM To Visit Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh On March 30

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh on Sunday during which he will lay the foundation stone, initiate commencement of work and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects.

Modi will travel to Nagpur and at around 9 am on Sunday, he will undertake darshan at Smruti Mandir and thereafter visit Deekshabhoomi, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

At around 10 am, he will lay the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre at Nagpur and address a public meeting. At around 12:30 pm, he will inaugurate the Loitering Munition Testing Range and Runway facility for UAVs at Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited in Nagpur.

Further, the prime minister will travel to Bilaspur and at around 3:30 pm, he will lay the foundation stone, initiate commencement of work and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 33,700 crore. He will also address a public meeting.

In Maharashtra, coinciding with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Pratipada program, marking the beginning of the Hindu New Year, Prime Minister Modi will undertake darshan at Smruti Mandir and pay homage to the founding fathers of the RSS.

He will also visit Deekshabhoomi and pay homage to Dr B.R. Ambedkar, where he embraced Buddhism along with thousands of his followers in 1956. Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, a new extension building of Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute and Research Centre.

The institute was founded in memory of Guruji Shri Madhavrao Sadashivrao Golwalkar. The upcoming project will feature a 250-bed hospital, 14 outpatient departments (OPDs), and 14 modular operation theatres, with an aim to provide affordable and world-class eye care services to the people, the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi will visit the Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited's ammunition facility in Nagpur. He will inaugurate the newly built 1250m long and 25m wide airstrip for Unarmed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and the live munition and warhead testing facility to test the Loitering Munition and other guided munitions.

In Chhattisgarh, Modi will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects related to power, oil and gas, rail, road, education and housing sectors worth over Rs 33,700 crore in Bilaspur.

The prime minister has been committed to improving the power sector across the country, the statement said. In line with this, multiple steps will be undertaken in providing affordable and reliable power and making Chhattisgarh self-reliant in power generation.

He will lay the foundation stone of NTPC's Sipat Super Thermal Power Project Stage-III (1x800MW), located in Bilaspur district, worth over Rs 9,790 crore. This pit head project is based on the latest state of the art Ultra-Supercritical Technology with high power generation efficiency.

He will initiate the commencement of work of First Super Critical Thermal Power Project (2X660MW) of Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited (CSPGCL) worth over Rs 15,800 crore.