PM To Visit Bengal On Friday; Will Address Rally In Durgapur, Launch Projects Worth Rs 5,000 Crore

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit West Bengal on Friday, where he is likely to address a BJP rally in Durgapur and unveil multiple development projects worth over Rs 5,000 crore. With the Assembly elections due in April-May next year, Modi's visit assumes political significance, especially because it comes days before Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee's Martyrs Day rally here on July 21.

"PM will arrive in Durgapur from Bihar. First, he will take part in a government programme where he will launch various projects. Then he will address a public meeting of the party," a senior state BJP leader said.

This will be the PM's first visit to the state after the appointment of new state president Samik Bhattacharya earlier this month. According to political observers, since it will be the last Martyrs' Day rally before the polls for the ruling TMC, Banerjee is likely to use this platform to give a clear political message to her main political rival, the BJP. She is also expected to announce new schemes to lure voters.

On Wednesday, Banerjee held a protest march in Kolkata against the alleged harassment and torture of Bengali-speaking people in several BJP-ruled states. In a major push to oil and gas infrastructure, Modi will lay the foundation stone for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd's (BPCL) City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in Bankura and Purulia districts, worth around Rs 1,950 crore.

The PM is also scheduled to dedicate to the nation the 132-km Durgapur-Kolkata section of the Durgapur-Haldia Natural Gas Pipeline, laid under the ambitious Jagdishpur-Haldia and Bokaro-Dhamra Pipeline (PM Urja Ganga) project at a cost of Rs 1,190 crore. This section traverses through Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly, and Nadia districts and is poised to supply natural gas to lakhs of households, apart from generating both direct and indirect employment.