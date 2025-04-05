ETV Bharat / bharat

PM To Open India's First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge In Rameswaram Apr 6, To Dedicate Other Projects

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India's first vertical lift sea bridge in Rameswaram and would also dedicate other projects on April 6. On the eve of the official event, the Indian Railways came out with a promotional video of the picturesque new Pamban Bridge.

The Railway Ministry said, "Bridging the past, lifting the new, Pamban stands tall with a breathtaking view. This Ram Navami, witness India's First Vertical Lift Railway Sea Bridge — unveiling in one day!" The coastal town has come under security cover ahead of the inauguration of the Rs 550 crore bridge.

Around noon (April 6), the prime minister would inaugurate the new Pamban Rail Bridge and flag off Rameswaram-Tambaram (Chennai) new train service, and a Coast Guard Ship will be flagged off as the Vertical Lift Span rises up to make way, and witness the operation of the bridge.

Modi is expected to visit the renowned Ramanathaswamy temple at Rameswaram at around 12.45 pm for darshan and pooja and later lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various rail and road projects worth over Rs 8,300 crore in Tamil Nadu at around 1.30 pm, a release said.

These projects include foundation stones for four-laning of 28 Km long Walajapet - Ranipet section of NH-40 and dedication to the nation of 4-laned 29 Km long Viluppuram - Puducherry section of NH-332; 57 Km long Poondiyankuppam - Sattanathapuram section of NH-32 and 48 Km long Cholapuram - Thanjavur section of NH-36.

They will connect many pilgrim centres and tourist places, reduce distance between cities and enable faster access to medical colleges and hospitals, and ports besides empower local farmers to transport agricultural products to the nearby markets and boost economic activity of local leather and small scale industries.

The bridge carries a deep cultural significance. According to the Ramayana, the construction of Ram Setu was initiated from Dhanushkodi near Rameswaram.