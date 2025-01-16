ETV Bharat / bharat

PM To Open Bharat Mobility Expo On Friday, Over 100 Launches Of Auto, Components Expected

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the second edition of Bharat Mobility Global Expo on Friday which is expected to witness over 100 new launches across automobiles, component products and technologies.

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, scheduled from January 17-22, will bring the entire value chain of the mobility ecosystem -- from automobile manufacturers to components, electronics parts, tyre and energy storage makers, and automotive software firms and material recyclers -- under a single umbrella.

With a theme "Beyond Boundaries: Co-creating Future Automotive Value Chain", aiming to foster collaboration and innovation across the automotive and mobility sector with an emphasis on sustainable and cutting-edge technological advancements, the global expo will be held across three venues -- Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Yashobhoomi at Dwarka, Delhi and India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida.

Notably, India's flagship motor show, the biennial Auto Expo -- now clubbed with the Bharat Mobility Global Expo -- will also return to its original place, the erstwhile Pragati Maidan (now Bharat Mandapam) after more than a decade away at India Expo Centre and Mart at Greater Noida.

The global expo, which is supported by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, is being hosted by industry associations, including Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA), Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers Association (ICEMA), Nasscom, Indian Steel Association, Material Recycling Association of India, and CII.

It will have 5,100 international participants and is estimated to attract more than 5 lakh visitors from across the globe.