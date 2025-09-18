ETV Bharat / bharat

PM To Lay Foundation Stone For Nuclear Power Project In Rajasthan On Sep 25

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for a nuclear power project in Rajasthan's Banswara on September 25.

He will also address a public rally in Banswara. BJP state president Madan Rathore visited Banswara Thursday to review the preparations of the meeting.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Banswara on September 25 to lay the foundation stone for a major atomic energy project. The proposed project is expected to involve an investment of Rs 45,000 crore and will mark a significant milestone for Rajasthan in the field of energy development," he told reporters in Banswara.

"This is a major achievement for the state. Preparations are underway and party leaders and workers are involved in the preparations," Rathore said. He said Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and other leaders will be attending the programme.