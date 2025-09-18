ETV Bharat / bharat

PM To Lay Foundation Stone For Nuclear Power Project In Rajasthan On Sep 25

The Prime Minister will address a public rally in Rajasthan's Banswara on September 25.

PM To Lay Foundation Stone For Nuclear Power Project In Rajasthan On Sep 25
File photo of PM Modi (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : September 18, 2025 at 6:10 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for a nuclear power project in Rajasthan's Banswara on September 25.

He will also address a public rally in Banswara. BJP state president Madan Rathore visited Banswara Thursday to review the preparations of the meeting.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Banswara on September 25 to lay the foundation stone for a major atomic energy project. The proposed project is expected to involve an investment of Rs 45,000 crore and will mark a significant milestone for Rajasthan in the field of energy development," he told reporters in Banswara.

"This is a major achievement for the state. Preparations are underway and party leaders and workers are involved in the preparations," Rathore said. He said Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and other leaders will be attending the programme.

Rathore said the atomic energy project will contribute to India's growing self-reliance in the energy sector. "This project aligns with Prime Minister Modi's vision of an aatmanirbhar Bharat, where the country stands on its own feet in sectors such as electricity, water, and education," he said.

Targeting Congress, Rathore said that the forces trying to divide society for political gains should be discouraged. "Any attempt to create divisions in society must be rejected and condemned," he said.

Read More

  1. PM Modi To Review Progress of National Maritime Heritage Complex At Gujarat's Lothal On September 20
  2. I have No Moral Right To Comment: Sharad Pawar On Whether PM Modi Should Retire On Turning 75

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAJASTHANNUCLEAR POWER PROJECTFOUNDATION STONEPM MODI

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

The Rogue Prince of Persia Review: Parkour, Combat, And Comic Book Vibes

Back to School | The Science Behind Ocean Salt And Why Desalination Isn't The Fix Yet

Analysis | India-US Relations: Between Pressure, Pushback, and A Possible Reset

Roots Of Faith: Two Giant Trees In City Of Salvation Gaya Serve As Memorials For The Untimely Departed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.