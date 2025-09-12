PM To Inaugurate Country’s First Bamboo-Based Bio Refinery In Assam
The refinery will produce 49,000 tons of ethanol, 19,000 tons of furfural and 11,000 tons of acetic acid and 32,000 tons of liquid carbon dioxide.
Published : September 12, 2025 at 4:10 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the first bamboo-based bio refinery of the country at Numaligarh in Golaghat district of Assam, officials of Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) are optimistic that the bio-ethanol project could annually produce 49,000 ton of ethanol, 19,000 ton of furfural and 11,000 ton of acetic acid along with 32,000 ton of liquid carbon dioxide.
PM Modi will visit Numaligarh Refinery at 2:30 PM on Sunday, and he will inaugurate the bamboo-based bio refinery, which is a Rs 5000 crore project.
Technical advisor of NRL, Niloy Das, told ETV Bharat that in line with Centre's Biofuel policy, NRL had taken the initiative to promote this Bio Ethanol project through a Joint Venture (JV) company named Assam Bio Ethanol Pvt Ltd (ABEPL).
"NRL holds 50 per cent share of the JV company, and the remaining 50 per cent is held by Chempolis and Fortum of Finland. The bamboo-based Bio Ethanol plant constructed at Numaligarh, Assam, uses Formicobio Technology developed by Chempolis," Das said.
This is the first plant in the world to produce ethanol from bamboo biomass.
Stating that the project is called next generation plant, Das said, "The ethanol plant which uses food crops feedstock like rice, sugar cane, etc, falls under First Generation (1G). Ethanol produced from non-food crops like bamboo, wood, rice straw, etc, is classified under Second Generation (2G). The total cost of this project is approximately Rs 5000 crore."
Das said that the annual capacity of the plant is to produce 49,000 tons of Ethanol, 19,000 tons of Furfural and 11,000 tons of Acetic Acid, along with 32,000 tons of liquid Carbon Dioxide.
"The plant is just commissioned; however, it will take some time to stabilise and gradually increase the plant capacity," he said.
When asked how this project helps in the Government's carbon emission mission and promotes green fuel, Das said that ethanol is blended (currently at 20%) with petrol as per the ethanol policy of the Union government.
"Following the same policy, the ethanol produced in the plant will eventually reduce CO2 emissions and lower the crude oil import bill of our nation," he said.
Stating that the project will ensure maximum utilisation of bamboo produced in the Northeast, Das said, "At 100 per cent capacity, the plant will require 500,000 tons of bamboo per annum."
