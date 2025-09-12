ETV Bharat / bharat

PM To Inaugurate Country’s First Bamboo-Based Bio Refinery In Assam

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the first bamboo-based bio refinery of the country at Numaligarh in Golaghat district of Assam, officials of Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) are optimistic that the bio-ethanol project could annually produce 49,000 ton of ethanol, 19,000 ton of furfural and 11,000 ton of acetic acid along with 32,000 ton of liquid carbon dioxide.

PM Modi will visit Numaligarh Refinery at 2:30 PM on Sunday, and he will inaugurate the bamboo-based bio refinery, which is a Rs 5000 crore project.

Technical advisor of NRL, Niloy Das, told ETV Bharat that in line with Centre's Biofuel policy, NRL had taken the initiative to promote this Bio Ethanol project through a Joint Venture (JV) company named Assam Bio Ethanol Pvt Ltd (ABEPL).

"NRL holds 50 per cent share of the JV company, and the remaining 50 per cent is held by Chempolis and Fortum of Finland. The bamboo-based Bio Ethanol plant constructed at Numaligarh, Assam, uses Formicobio Technology developed by Chempolis," Das said.

This is the first plant in the world to produce ethanol from bamboo biomass.