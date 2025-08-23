ETV Bharat / bharat

PM To Inaugurate Bairabi-Sairang Railway Line In Mizoram On September 13

Mizoram CM Lalduhoma said PM Modi will arrive in the state on September 12 and inaugurate the new railway line the next day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering during a public meeting in Kolkata, West Bengal, Friday, August 22, 2025.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering during a public meeting in Kolkata, West Bengal, Friday, August 22, 2025. (IANS)
By PTI

Published : August 23, 2025 at 12:15 PM IST

Aizawl: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang railway line in Mizoram on September 13, Chief Minister Lalduhoma has said. The railway line will bring Aizawl onto the railway map as Sairang is located close to the capital city. Lalduhoma made the announcement at a conference of the Mizoram Police Service Association (MPSA) in Aizawl on Friday.

The PM will arrive in the state capital on September 12 and spend the night here. He will inaugurate the new railway line the next day, the CM said. Lalduhoma said he held a discussion with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding the PM's visit. Sairang railway station will be upgraded into a world-class facility, and Rajdhani train services will be run, he said.

The 51.38-km-long railway line project is part of the Centre's Act East policy, which aims at boosting connectivity and economic integration across the Northeast. The new railway line will link Aizawl with Assam's Silchar town and with the rest of the country, integrating Mizoram fully into the nation's railway map.

Engineers call it a marvel as the stretch features 48 tunnels stretching over 12.8 km, 55 major bridges, and 87 minor bridges. Bridge number 196 rises to 104 metres, taller than the Qutub Minar.

