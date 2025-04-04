ETV Bharat / bharat

PM To Flag Off Rameswaram-Tambaram New Train Service On Ram Navami

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tamil Nadu on April 6 to mark Sri Ram Navami. At around 12 noon, he will inaugurate the New Pamban Rail Bridge, India’s first vertical lift sea bridge, flag off a train and a ship from the road bridge, and witness the bridge's operation.

At 12:45 PM, he will perform pooja and will have a darshan at the Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram. Later, at 1:30 PM, he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate rail and road projects worth over Rs 8,300 crore to the nation. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

New Pamban Rail Bridge: A Feat of Engineering

The New Pamban Rail Bridge, linking Rameswaram to the mainland, is a remarkable engineering achievement. Built at a cost of over Rs 550 crore, it spans 2.08 km, featuring 99 spans and a 72.5-metre vertical lift span that rises 17 metres to allow ships to pass while ensuring smooth train operations.

The bridge is constructed with stainless steel reinforcement, high-grade protective paint, and fully welded joints, ensuring enhanced durability and low maintenance needs. It is also designed for dual rail tracks to meet future demands. A special polysiloxane coating protects it from corrosion, ensuring longevity in the harsh marine environment.