PM To Flag Off First Indigenous Locomotive For Export To Guinea On June 20 In Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first locomotive manufactured at the Marhowrah factory in Bihar for export to the Republic of Guinea on June 20 ( SOURCE: X(@Indianinfoguide) )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first locomotive manufactured at the Marhowrah factory in Bihar for export to the Republic of Guinea on June 20, the Railway Ministry said on Wednesday. "On June 20, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first locomotive being exported to the Republic of Guinea," said Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information and Publicity, Railway Board.

The Marhowrah facility will supply 150 locomotives worth more than Rs 3,000 crore for SimFer’s Simandou iron ore project in Guinea, Africa, in three years. According to Kumar, 37 locomotives will be delivered in the current financial year, 82 in the next, and the remaining 31 in the third year. All locomotives will feature air-conditioned cabins and will be capable of hauling 100 wagons in pairs at maximum permissible speed, he said.

The ministry noted that three types of tracks -- broad gauge, standard gauge and cape gauge -- have been laid at the Marhowrah factory for manufacturing these locomotives. The export project was secured through global competitive bidding, highlighting India’s capabilities in world-class manufacturing.

Kumar said the locomotives will come equipped with best-in-class emission standards, fire detection systems and ergonomic crew cabins with modern amenities such as a refrigerator, microwave and waterless toilet.