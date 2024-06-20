PM Modi 'Stopped' Ukraine War But Is Unable To Stop Paper Leaks: Rahul Gandhi; To Raise Issue in Parliament

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday launched a scathing attack on the government over the alleged irregularities in NEET and cancellation of UGC-NET and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "psychologically collapsed" post-elections and will struggle to run a government like this.

Addressing a press conference here, he also said educational institutions are being captured by the RSS and the BJP and paper leaks will not stop unless that is reversed. "It was being said Prime Minister Modi stopped the Ukraine-Russia War and Israel-Gaza war, but he is either not able to stop exam paper leaks or doesn't want to," Gandhi said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday. (X@INCIndia)

He claimed that during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, thousands complained about paper leaks. "There has been an expansion of idea of Vyapam to rest of country," he said of the recent controversy while referring to the Vyapam examination and recruitment scam in Madhya Pradesh.

"Nothing should be done in arbitrary manner, rules that apply to one paper should apply to another," Gandhi said. He also said that the Opposition will raise the exam paper leaks issue in Parliament.

Noting that there are interesting times ahead, he said Modi's top priority now is to get his Speaker in Parliament and is not bothered about NEET, because of which lakhs of students are suffering.

"We have a government now and a prime minister who will find it very difficult to function. The prime minister is physiologically broken. He has collapsed psychologically. He will struggle to run a government like this," Gandhi claimed.

"The silence is because the prime minister is crippled. Right now the prime minister's agenda is the Speaker. He is not bothered about the NEET. He wants that his government should scrape through and he gets his Speaker's post. That's where his mind is right now," he said.

Gandhi said Modi's idea to run a government is to generate fear and frighten people and to make people not speak, but now people are not scared of him. "Earlier the chest was 56 inches, but now I cannot give the number, but it has become 30-32...His way of working is to scare people, to intimidate them, now that fear is gone," the Congress leader said.

"I don't know if you saw it or not, but someone hit him with a 'chappal' in Varanasi. Before the elections, if someone wanted to hit him, there was fear, now that fear has ended. There are internal problems too, there are problems in their party, there are issues in their parent organization. So I want to say that the concept of Narendra Modi has been demolished by the opposition, it has been finished...There is a very strong opposition, so it is a very interesting time," he added.

Owaisi Too Lashes Out At Centre

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also lashed out at Prime Minister Modi-led central government, saying it was unable to conduct even one exam properly and sought to know what steps it is taking to prevent question paper leaks in future.

The Hyderabad MP in a post on social media platform 'X' said, "After the NEET scam, now the UGC-NET exam has also been cancelled because its paper was leaked. Security of the country is a big thing, the Modi government is not able to conduct even one exam properly."

Owaisi pointed to 41 cases of question paper leaks that have affected job seekers in 15 states. "A total of 1.4 crore youth had to write/take up these exams... Has paper leak become an excuse for not giving jobs?" he asked.

The AIMIM president said when the exam is cancelled, the hard work of the youth goes waste. added that they do not even know when the exa will be held again, or if it will be held at all. "Nearly 10 lakh people had written UGC-NET... Will they be compensated? What steps is the government taking to prevent paper leaks in future?" he questioned.

A massive row has erupted on the medical entrance exam NEET over alleged irregularities, with the issue now before the Supreme Court. On Wednesday night, the Union education ministry ordered the cancellation of the UGC-NET following inputs that the exam's integrity may have been compromised, and handed over the matter to the CBI for an investigation. (With Agency inputs)