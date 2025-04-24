ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Should Chair All-Party Meeting On Pahalgam Terror Attack: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday said it expects Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair the all-party meeting scheduled for this evening on the Pahalgam terror attack, and take all political parties into confidence as well as build a collective resolve.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said that on the night of April 22nd itself, his party had asked for an all-party meeting to discuss the fallout of the brutal Pahalgam terror attack and the targeted killings of so many tourists.

"Considering the extreme seriousness of the issue and the mood of the nation, the Indian National Congress expects the PM to chair the All-Party meeting scheduled for 6 PM today and take all political parties into confidence and build a collective resolve," Ramesh said.

The Centre will brief leaders of various political parties on the Pahalgam terror attack and hear their views at the meeting.