PM Should Apologise for Thrusting 'Wrong Persons' as MPs: Congress on BJP's LS Candidates List

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday raised questions on the BJP's first list of 195 candidates for Lok Sabha elections after some sitting members were not named, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to the people for having "thrust such 'incompetent' MPs on people" in the last five years.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera also wondered if Modi's magic was waning that he had to deny party tickets to some sitting MPs, asking whether he is unable to help them win in his name. He further asked whether the BJP was under "pressure" from Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni that he was fielded once again even after "his son crushed farmers under his vehicle".

Khera said two BJP MPs Gautam Gambhir and Jayant Sinha have stated on X this morning that they do not want to contest elections. "We don't know their reasons but we do understand that several people want to maintain distance from the BJP," he said. "Why cancel the ticket? Were these MPs useless? If they were incompetent, then the BJP should apologize to the voters on whom such 'incompetent' MPs were imposed. Can't the magic of Modi ji's name make Meenakshi Lekhi, Pragya Thakur, Ramesh Bidhuri, Pravesh Verma win this time," Khera asked in a post in Hindi on X.

"Then a list of 195 candidates came and tickets of several sitting MPs were cut. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should tell why such people were made MPs for the last five years. Were they so incompetent that they are not fielded again by the party. The PM should apologise to the people for thrusting such wrong persons as MPs," Khera said in a video message posted on X.

He said Modi has so much self confidence that elections are won in his name. "He should tell whether Pragya Thakur, Meenakshi Lekhi or Ramesh Biduri are unable to win on your name. "What is the pressure of Teni on the PM that he was fielded once again even after his son 'crushed' farmers under his jeep. Has he been rewarded and whether you hate farmers so much that Teni is given a ticket again, PM should tell. Several such questions crop up after the first list of BJP and whether this is the "400 paar list" (above 400 seats)," the Congress leader asked.

The BJP announced its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with Modi contesting from Varanasi, Home Amit Shah from Gandhinagar and Defence minister Rajnath Singh from the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat. The list also has 34 union ministers and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.