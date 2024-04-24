PM Roadshow Case: Madras HC Orders Police Not to Take Action Against Coimbatore School

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

The Madras High Court ordered the police not to take action against the management of the Coimbatore school after hearing its plea that their students took part in the March 19 road show of Prime Minister Modi only after taking permission from their parents. The case was adjourned to June 2nd week.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) : Prime Minister Narendra Modi's road show was held in Tamil Nadu on March 19 as part of the campaign in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in connection with the Lok Sabha election 2024. The Saibaba Colony police have registered a case against the management of a Coimbatore private school and the headmaster for making school children participate in the election meeting of the prime minister.

In connection with this case, the principals of the school, Venugopal and Nirmal Kumar, had filed petitions in the Madras High Court requesting that the investigation of the case should be stayed and the case should be quashed. In those petitions, it has been stated that the 22 school students were taken to the rally only after obtaining permission from their parents to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the students were not forced to participate in the election campaign.

It is also stated in the petition that the case has been registered for the sake of taking political revenge and just to harass the school management. After hearing the petition, the Madras High Court's Justice Jayachandran ordered the police not to take action against the school management and the principal and adjourned the hearing to the 2nd week of June.

