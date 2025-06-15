PM’s Principal Secretary Visits Ahmedabad, Reviews Relief And Probe Efforts After Plane Crash

New Delhi: Dr PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, visited Ahmedabad on Sunday to assess the situation following the recent plane crash. His visit reinforced Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directive to ensure swift relief, a thorough investigation, and comprehensive support for victims and their families.
Mishra reviewed the accident site near BJ Medical College, Meghani Nagar, where senior officials from the State Government, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), and Airports Authority of India briefed him on the sequence of events and immediate response measures.
During his visit to Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad, Dr Mishra met bereaved families, observed DNA sample matching, and directed authorities to provide full assistance, ensuring a seamless and compassionate process. He also interacted with injured victims, instructing hospital officials to prioritise their medical treatment and recovery.
At the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Gandhinagar, Dr Mishra reviewed DNA sampling efforts and stressed the need to complete identification swiftly while maintaining scientific accuracy.
Chairing a high-level review meeting at Circuit House, Ahmedabad, Dr Mishra discussed ongoing relief, rescue, and investigation efforts with senior officials from the Central and State Governments, AAIB, and Airports Authority of India. The AAIB has launched a detailed investigation, and the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is conducting a parallel probe under international protocols since the aircraft is American-made. Officials confirmed that the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) have been located and secured.
Dr Mishra reiterated the Prime Minister’s commitment to providing all possible support to victims' families and ensuring a coordinated response across all agencies involved. The Principal Secretary was accompanied by PMO officials Tarun Kapoor, advisor to the PM, and Mangesh Ghildiyal, Deputy Secretary, PMO.
