PM Nominates 2 People As New Members Of NDMA, 3 Existing Ones Renominated

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has nominated two people as new members of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and re-nominated three existing members for three years.

While current members Rajendra Singh, Krishna Swaroop Vatsa and Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd) were renominated as members of the NDMA, scientist Dinesh Kumar Aswal and disaster recovery specialist Rita Missal were nominated as new members of the NDMA.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (b) of Sub-section (2) of Section 3 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 (53 of 2005), the Chairperson of the National Disaster Management Authority has nominated the following persons as Members, NDMA for a period of three years with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier: Rajendra Singh, Krishna Swaroop Vatsa, Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd), Dinesh Kumar Aswal and Rita Missal," read a notification issued by the Union home ministry on Friday.