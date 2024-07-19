PM Narendra Modi's Monthly Radio Broadcast, 'Mann Ki Baat', To Be Aired On July 28

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that his monthly radio broadcast, 'Mann Ki Baat', for the month of July will air on Sunday, July 28. Taking to X, PM Modi said that he also got numerous inputs for this month's 'Mann Ki Baat' and he is very happy to see several youngsters highlight collective efforts aimed at transforming society.

"I've been getting numerous inputs for this month's #MannKiBaat, which will take place on Sunday, the 28th. Happy to see several youngsters in particular highlight collective efforts aimed at transforming our society. You can keep sharing inputs on MyGov, the NaMo App or record your message on 1800-11-7800, " he said.

This will be PM Modi's 112th episode in Mann Ki Baat. On Thursday evening, PM Modi also interacted with workers and colleagues of the BJP while attending the Sneh Milan programme at the BJP headquarters in Delhi. "Yesterday evening, I had the privilege of attending the Sneh Milan program organised at the BJP headquarters in Delhi. Interacting with my hardworking and dedicated workers and colleagues serving in the party office filled me with new energy and enthusiasm," Modi said on X.

In his last episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', which aired on Sunday, June 30, Prime Minister Modi addressed the nation for the first time since February 2024 due to the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. In that episode, he highlighted the significant role of Sanskrit in ancient Indian knowledge and science. Addressing the milestone of Akashvani's Sanskrit Bulletin completing 50 years of broadcast on June 30. He further spoke about the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign launched on World Environment Day, appealing to citizens and people worldwide to join the tree plantation initiative with their mothers to celebrate both motherhood and the environment.

Mann Ki Baat is Prime Minister Modi's monthly radio programme, where he discusses important national issues with the citizens of India. The programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. Launched on October 3, 2014, Mann Ki Baat aims to connect with various segments of Indian society, encompassing women, the elderly, and the youth.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, 'Mann Ki Baat' is broadcast in 11 foreign languages, including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari, and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is broadcast by more than 500 centres of All India Radio. A study conducted regarding the impact of 'Mann Ki Baat' on the lives of the people showed that over 100 crore people have connected to 'Mann Ki Baat' at least once. It speaks directly to people, celebrates grassroots-level changemakers and achievements, and has influenced people towards positive actions.