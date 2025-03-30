ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Addresses Huge Rally In Bilaspur, Announces Multi-Crore Development Projects For Chhattisgarh

PM Modi hands over the keys of houses to over 3 lakh beneficiaries under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana programme.

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi (PTI/File Photo)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 30, 2025, 3:57 PM IST

Updated : Mar 30, 2025, 4:26 PM IST

Bilaspur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a tour of Chhattisgarh on Sunday, announced multi-crore development projects worth thousands of crores for the state. He is addressing a public meeting in Bilaspur.

The projects being announced for the state include development works related to power, rail and road connectivity. To boost the education infrastructure, the Prime Minister is dedicating 130 PM Shri Schools in 29 districts of the state. The PM is also handing over the keys of houses to 3 lakh people under the PM Awas Yojana on this day.

