PM Modi Virtually Releases Sanction Letters To 32,000 PMAY-G Beneficiaries

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

PM Narendra Modi released the first instalment of Rs 32 crore for the construction of houses under PMAY-G and distributed sanction letters to 32,000 beneficiaries under the scheme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

Ranchi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually distributed sanction letters to 32,000 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) and released the first instalment of Rs 32 crore for the construction of houses. He also virtually handed over keys to 46,000 beneficiaries of PMAY-G across the country.

"In line with his commitment to housing for all, the PM distributed sanction letters to 32,000 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G) beneficiaries from Jharkhand. He released the first instalment of assistance to the beneficiaries. The prime minister also participated in the 'Griha Pravesh' celebrations of 46,000 beneficiaries," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

The Centre has approved 1,13,400 houses for the poor in Jharkhand under the PMAY-G scheme. Addressing the beneficiaries virtually from Ranchi, Modi said that the first instalment of PMAY-G was released and thousands of houses were also handed over under the scheme.

"The prime minister underlined that the first instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) was being started today, which would ensure pucca houses to thousands of beneficiaries. Other facilities of toilet, drinking water, electricity, gas connection were also provided along with PMAY-G," the statement said.

The PM pointed out that when a "family gets its own house, their self-confidence increases". Thousands of jobs were also being created in villages and cities for the people of Jharkhand along with pucca houses through PM Awas Yojna, he said. Modi also said the PM-Janman scheme is being run for the tribal brothers and sisters of Jharkhand and other parts of the country.

Efforts are being made to reach out to the tribes, who are still lagging, through the scheme. In a bid to provide houses, roads, electricity and education to such families, officers are reaching out to them. Such efforts are part of my commitment to 'Vikshit Jharkhand'. We will fulfil the dreams of Jharkhand, he said.

The prime minister underlined that many significant steps have been taken to empower the poor, Dalit, deprived and tribal families of the country since 2014. He said the PM-Janman Yojana is being run for the tribal community across the country, including Jharkhand. Modi also tendered an apology to the people of Jharkhand as he could not be present at the venue due to poor weather conditions, restricting his helicopter's movement and compelling him to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for the projects via video conferencing.

The prime minister is on a three-day visit to Jharkhand, Gujarat and Odisha, beginning Sunday, where he is scheduled to lay the foundation stones and launch projects worth more than Rs 12,460 crore.

