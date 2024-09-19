ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Wants His Souvenirs' Auction Money For Namami Gange, Asks People To Bid

In an X post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his desire to use people's proceeds for the 'Namami Gange', the government's initiative for the conservation and rejuvenation of the Ganga river.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people to bid for the mementoes he has received and which are now being auctioned, noting that their proceeds will be used for the 'Namami Gange' initiative.

He said on X, "Every year, I auction the various mementoes I receive during the public programmes. The proceeds of the auction go to the Namami Gange initiative. I'm delighted to share that this year's auction has opened. Do bid for the mementoes you find interesting!"


Namami Gange is a government initiative for conservation and rejuvenation of the Ganga river. The initiative earned appreciation from the United Nations. "India has high ambitions for improving its water sector and the Namami Gange' mission for the rejuvenation of the country's longest river is a beacon of hope and an inspirational story," the UN has said.

