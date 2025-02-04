ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Visit Prayagraj For Maha Kumbh 'Snan' On Wednesday; Security Tightened

PM Modi during his visit to Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh, will meet saints and sadhu gurus amid tight security.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 4, 2025, 6:21 PM IST

Prayagraj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on 5 February to take part in the ongoing Maha Kumbh at Sangam. The grand religious gathering, which began on 13 January, has been attracting devotees from across the country and abroad.

Ahead of the PM's visit to the holy place, security agencies have taken charge of key locations. Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, is also in the city to assess the preparations.

As per the schedule, issued by the officials, PM Modi will land at Prayagraj airport at 10:00 AM, from where he will reach Delhi Public School grounds in Naini via a helicopter. By 10:45 AM, he is expected to reach Arel Ghat and will then take a boat ride to Sangam. Modi will also spend around half an hour at the fair, between 11:00 AM and 11:30 AM.

After taking a holy dip, he is likely to meet saints and sadhus before departing for New Delhi at 12:30 PM. His visit will last around two and a half hours. This will be Modi’s second visit to Prayagraj in less than two months. He visited Prayagraj on 13 December 2024.

There were speculations that he might cancel the visit after a tragic stampede on Mauni Amavasya that claimed several lives.

During the 2019 Kumbh Mela, PM Modi had washed the feet of sanitation workers as a mark of gratitude to their service.

