PM Narendra Modi Slams Opposition At Bihar Rally; Praises Nitish Kumar

Jasauli: Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, and wooed the deprived sections of the society, while inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of 28 projects worth Rs 5,900 crore at a public rally here on Friday.

Modi also showered fulsome praise on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, indicating that he will head the government again if the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) returned to power in poll-bound state.

He arrived at the venue in an open-top vehicle, flanked by Nitish and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, waving to the crowd, which waved back the national flag. Modi came to Jasauli after taking a helicopter from the Kushinagar airport in Uttar Pradesh, where he had landed in a special aircraft.

The Prime Minister lashed out at the Opposition while referring to an incident that occurred on RJD president Lalu Prasad’s birthday celebration on June 11, in which a party supporter allegedly placed a portrait of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar near Lalu’s feet.

"The entire country recently saw how the people of RJD have behaved with Babasaheb's portrait. I saw posters have been put up in Bihar asking them to apologise for insulting him. But I know that they will never seek forgiveness because they have no respect for the Dalits, Mahadalits, backwards and extremely backwards," Modi said.

Modi added: "The RJD and Congress keep Babasaheb Ambedkar's picture at their feet, I keep him in my heart. They try to portray themselves as being above Babasaheb by insulting him. The people of Bihar will never forgive this."

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes sent a notice to the Bihar Chief Secretary on Thursday, seeking an ‘action-taken report’ on the incident within 15 days.

Raking up the issue of 'jungle raj' (lawlessness) that allegedly prevailed during the RJD–Congress regime in Bihar between 1990–2005, the Prime Minister said that both the parties were looking for an opportunity to repeat their previous deeds.

"They are adopting various kinds of measures to capture the economic resources of Bihar once again. You all need to stay extremely alert for your and your children’s future. You have to keep away the people who applied brakes on progress," Modi said.

Asserting that the people of Bihar would work in the hardest of circumstances, but would never compromise with their self-respect, the Prime Minister said that the 'panja' (palm – symbol of the Congress party) and 'lalten' (lantern – symbol of RJD) hurt it much.

"They (RJD and Congress) looted the state in such a manner that poverty became a synonym of Bihar. The NDA government under the leadership of Nitish ji (Nitish Kumar) surmounted many challenges to bring Bihar back on track of development. I have come to assure the people of the state that though we have done many things, I will not stay silent and do much more," Modi said.

Modi pointed out that the work of the RJD and Congress had been anti-investment and whenever they talked about development, the people of Bihar saw locks dangling outside their businesses and enterprises.

"They (RJD and Congress) have nurtured mafia raj (mafia rule), gunda raj (rule of the goons) and corruption. The youths of today’s Bihar have no place for them in their hearts," he added.

The Prime Minister lambasted the Congress for keeping poverty alleviation as just a slogan for decades and keeping the people deprived by enforcing a license raj in which permits were needed for everything, ration was gobbled up by middlemen, and nobody could get jobs without bribe or recommendation.

"The Dalits, Mahadalits, backwards and extremely backwards were the one who became the victims of it, while some families became rich by showing the dreams of poverty elimination," Modi said.

"Our government has been working for the past 11 years to remove it. Over 25 crore people beat poverty in the past decade, which has been praised by institutions like the World Bank. Bihar and Nitishji's government has contributed much to this achievement. Earlier 50 per cent of the population of the state was poor, but 3.75 crore people freed themselves from poverty," Modi said.

Taking the opportunity to highlight the progress of the country in recent years, the Prime Minister narrated that he returned from his foreign trip on Thursday, where leaders of the developed countries were impressed by India's progress.

"They are witnessing Bharat becoming the third largest economic superpower of the world, and Bihar has to definitely play a big part in this. It will become developed and play a huge role in the country’s development," said Modi.

Inaugurated and launched projects

The projects that the Prime Minister flagged off and launched pertained housing, urban development, railway, electricity, drinking water, sewage treatment and river resources. He transferred Rs 540 crore to the accounts of over 53,000 beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) as installments to build houses in cities, and flagged off a Vande Bharat express between Patliputra and Gorakhpur.

The Prime Minister inaugurated six projects pertaining to Namami Gange – five in Patna and one in Begusarai – worth Rs 1827 crore, and laid the foundation stones of four other sewerage projects worth Rs 813 crore in different districts.

"These projects will help make life easier for the Dalits, Mahadalits, backwards, extremely backwards, and all sections of the society," Modi added.

Locomotive engine for Guinea Republic and development

One of the major attractions of Modi’s visit was the flagging off of a railway engine manufactured at the Diesel Locomotive Factory at Marhaura in Saran district for export to the Republic of Guinea in Africa. The factory is a joint venture between the railway and Wabtec (formerly GE Transportation). It will supply 150 locomotives worth over Rs 3,000 crore to Rio Tinto SimFer iron ore project at Simandou in Guinea in the next three years. The engines would be shipped to the West African country.

"The first engine from the rail factory at Marhaura is being exported to Africa, where it will pull the train and bring praise for the state. It will put Bihar on the manufacturing and export map, and will be a thing to be proud of," Modi said after flagging off the locomotive.

Speaking in the context, the Prime Minister asserted that not only makhana (foxnut), fruits and vegetables from Bihar would be exported, but good manufactured in the state would also go to the outside markets.

What Nitish Kumar said

Nitish Kumar congratulated Modi over the Centre's decision to conduct the caste census in the country and asserted that it was a “big step”. He asked the audience to greet him (Modi) with folded hands for it.

Expressing hope that Bihar will develop far ahead with the help of the Centre, Nitish expressed gratitude over the development projects that Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones.

"The NDA government was formed in Bihar on November 24, 2005. We have worked for the entire state and all sections of the society since then, focusing on education, health, roads, bridges, and the uplift of women,” Nitish said. He also provided details of the Centre’s help to Bihar over the past years.

Union ministers Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh, Nityanand Rai, Ram Nath Thakur, Satish Chandra Dubey, Raj Bhushan Chaudhary, Samrat Choudhary, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, Rajya Sabha member Upendra Kushwaha, and Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal shared the dais with the Prime Minister.