On Behalf Of 140 Cr Indians I Declare......: PM Says 'Operation Sindoor' Not Yet Over, Slams 'Nirmamta' Bengal Govt

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said 'Operation Sindoor' has not yet ended, warning that if enemies attack then they will have to pay a heavy fine again.

"Pahalgam terror attack left everyone angry. This anger has given us strength. The Indian Army has shown the power of 'sindoor' to those who committed the attack. Pakistan could not even imagine we will retaliate in this manner. I will declare on behalf of 140 crore Indians that Operation Sindoor is not over yet. We have entered the house and killed three times. If there is an attack, the enemies will have to pay a heavy price again," he said.

The Prime Minister lauded the Indian armed forces for their action against terrorists saying, "Cross-border terror infrastructure was destroyed. Pakistan never imagined it." Referring to the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation Wat, PM Modi said nobody can forget the atrocities committed by Pakistani Army in erstwhile East Pakistan.

"Terrorism is the biggest expertise of Pakistan Army and they will face defeat whenever there is war," he added.

PM Modi slams West Bengal government

Addressing a rally in West Bengal's Alipurduar district, PM Modi hit out at the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over alleged lawlessness and rising incidents of crimes and urged citizens to work together to ensure state's future.

PM Modi highlighted that the state is plagued by major challenges ranging from corruption, attacks on mothers and sisters and unemployment. The first crisis is violence and anarchy, second is unsafety of our mothers and sisters who are subjected to crimes, the third is despair among youths over unemployment and the fourth is decreasing trust in system.

In the name of appeasement there is 'goondagiri', he alleged adding "When goons of a particular party vandalises houses, police remain mute spectators. I want to ask the people of Bengal does a government run like this? Not a single issue gets resolved without court's intervention. We need to work together to secure the future of the state".

On the recent communal unrest in Murshidabad, the PM said such incidents are symbols of government's failure to maintain the law and order and reflection of cruelty and indifference. "People have lost faith in the present government. The incident in Murshidabad shows 'nirmamta' of the TMC government," he added.

Accusing the government of jeopardising the entire education system of the state, PM Modi alleged that the state government is protecting the teacher recruitment scam accused. "The future of the poor families have been put at stake due to the scam and the deserving candidates were deprived. The government has ruined the careers of the talented teachers of the state," he said.

Hitting out at the state government for snatching away the rights of the poor, PM Modi said, "TMC has not spared even tea garden workers. The tea gardens are getting shut and workers are losing work."

The PM also slammed chief minister Mamata Banerjee for skipping the Niti Aayog meeting.