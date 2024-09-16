ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Inaugurates 4th Edition of Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo in Gandhinagar

By PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with beneficiaries of the 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijlee Yojna' in the Vavol area of Gujarat's capital Gandhinagar and inaugurated the 4th edition of Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo (RE-INVEST 2024) here.

He arrived at Shalin-2 society at around 10 am and interacted with people from several households who have installed solar panels on rooftops as part of the ambitious Central government scheme launched on February 29 with an outlay of Rs 75,021 crore.

The PM spent 20 minutes at the residential complex. The scheme, which aims to increase the share of solar rooftop capacity and empower residential households to generate their own electricity, provides a subsidy of 60 per cent of the solar unit cost for systems up to 2kW capacity and 40 per cent of additional cost for systems between 2 to 3kW capacity.

The Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo features nearly 40 sessions, including a Chief Ministerial Plenary, a CEO Roundtable and technical sessions, according to an official release.

TAGGED:

