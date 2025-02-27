PM Modi Reviews Road Map For Ayush Ministry

New Delhi: Emphasising the need for strategic interventions to harness the full potential of Ayush, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the road map for the Ayush sector. During the meeting, PM Modi discussed increasing acceptance of Ayush worldwide and its potential to drive sustainable development.
He underscored the vital role played by Ayush in holistic well-being and healthcare, preserving traditional knowledge, and contributing to the nation’s wellness ecosystem. The Prime Minister reiterated his government’s commitment to strengthening the Ayush sector through policy support, research, and innovation. PM Modi emphasised the need to promote holistic and integrated health and standard protocols on Yoga, Naturopathy and the Pharmacy sector. Since the creation of the Ministry of Ayush in 2014, the Prime Minister has envisioned a clear roadmap for its growth, recognising its vast potential.
In a comprehensive review of the sector’s progress, the Prime Minister emphasised the need for strategic interventions to harness its full potential. "The review focused on streamlining initiatives, optimising resources, and charting a visionary path to elevate Ayush's global presence," the PMO said in a statement.
During the review, the Prime Minister emphasised the sector’s significant contributions, including its role in promoting preventive healthcare, boosting rural economies through medicinal plant cultivation, and enhancing India's global standing as a leader in traditional medicine. He highlighted the sector's resilience and growth, noting its increasing acceptance worldwide and its potential to drive sustainable development and employment generation.
Prime Minister Modi emphasised that transparency must remain the bedrock of all operations within the government across sectors. He directed all stakeholders to uphold the highest standards of integrity, ensuring that their work is guided solely by the rule of law and for the public good.
"The Ayush sector has rapidly evolved into a driving force in India's healthcare landscape, achieving significant milestones in education, research, public health, international collaboration, trade, digitalization, and global expansion. Through the efforts of the government, the sector has witnessed several key achievements, about which the Prime Minister was briefed during the meeting," the PMO said.
The Ayush sector demonstrated exponential economic growth, with the manufacturing market size surging from USD 2.85 billion in 2014 to USD 23 billion in 2023. India has also established itself as a global leader in evidence-based traditional medicine, with the Ayush Research Portal now hosting over 43,000 studies.
"Research publications in the last 10 years exceed the publications of the previous 60 years. Ayush Visa to further boost medical tourism, attracting international patients seeking holistic healthcare solutions," the PMO said.
The Centre has always been emphasising for the inclusion of traditional medicine in the World Health Organization’s International Classification of Diseases (ICD)-11. "National Ayush Mission has been pivotal in expanding the sector’s infrastructure and accessibility. More than 24.52 crore people participated in 2024, International Day of Yoga (IDY), which has now become a global phenomenon," the PMO said.
Thursday's meeting was attended by Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, Minister of State for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav, Principal Secretary to PM Dr PK Mishra, Principal Secretary-2 to PM Shaktikanta Das, Advisor to PM Amit Khare and senior officials.