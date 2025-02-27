ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Reviews Road Map For Ayush Ministry

New Delhi: Emphasising the need for strategic interventions to harness the full potential of Ayush, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the road map for the Ayush sector. During the meeting, PM Modi discussed increasing acceptance of Ayush worldwide and its potential to drive sustainable development.

He underscored the vital role played by Ayush in holistic well-being and healthcare, preserving traditional knowledge, and contributing to the nation’s wellness ecosystem. The Prime Minister reiterated his government’s commitment to strengthening the Ayush sector through policy support, research, and innovation. PM Modi emphasised the need to promote holistic and integrated health and standard protocols on Yoga, Naturopathy and the Pharmacy sector. Since the creation of the Ministry of Ayush in 2014, the Prime Minister has envisioned a clear roadmap for its growth, recognising its vast potential.

In a comprehensive review of the sector’s progress, the Prime Minister emphasised the need for strategic interventions to harness its full potential. "The review focused on streamlining initiatives, optimising resources, and charting a visionary path to elevate Ayush's global presence," the PMO said in a statement.

During the review, the Prime Minister emphasised the sector’s significant contributions, including its role in promoting preventive healthcare, boosting rural economies through medicinal plant cultivation, and enhancing India's global standing as a leader in traditional medicine. He highlighted the sector's resilience and growth, noting its increasing acceptance worldwide and its potential to drive sustainable development and employment generation.

Prime Minister Modi emphasised that transparency must remain the bedrock of all operations within the government across sectors. He directed all stakeholders to uphold the highest standards of integrity, ensuring that their work is guided solely by the rule of law and for the public good.