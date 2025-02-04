PM Modi Slams Rahul, Kejriwal In His Reply To Motion Of Thanks To Prez Address In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, saying those who entertain themselves by getting photo sessions done in huts of the poor will find the talk about the poor in Parliament boring.
He did not take the name of Rahul, though.
Modi was replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha.
He also took a swipe at AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Some leaders focus on jacuzzi and stylish showers while his government focuses on providing water to every household, he said. He referred to the official residence of the former Chief Minister as 'Sheesh Mahal', a campaign rhetoric the BJP party has latched on to the ruling AAP in Delhi in the runup to the Feb. 5 elections.
Modi asserted that the address strengthened the resolve of Viksit Bharat and inspired people.
Modi attacked Rahul for the latter's purported reaction to the President's address. Modi said "those who entertain themselves by getting photo sessions done in huts of the poor will find the talk about the poor in Parliament boring."
On Jan. 31, Gandhi family comprising Sonia Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were seen discussing the speech of Droupadi Murmu in the Parliament complex Soon after she delivered her address to a joint sitting of Parliament. During the discussion, Rahul Gandhi is said to have asked Sonia Gandhi if the President's speech was "boring". A purported video of the interaction also trickled out.
The PM thanked the people for giving him an opportunity to respond to the President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times.
"We did not give false slogans, but real development to people. Till five decades, slogans of 'garibi hatao' were heard and now 25 crore poor have come out of poverty," Modi said.
He said till now poor people have got 4 crore houses. "The one who has lived that kind of life knows what it means to have a house with a proper roof," he asserted.
"Pain of poor, troubles of common man, cannot be understood just like that; it requires passion and some just don't have it," he said in one of his swipes aimed at the opposition.