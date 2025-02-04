ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Slams Rahul, Kejriwal In His Reply To Motion Of Thanks To Prez Address In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during his reply to the Motion of Thanks to President's address in the Lok Sabha at the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. ( ETV Bharat/SansadTV )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, saying those who entertain themselves by getting photo sessions done in huts of the poor will find the talk about the poor in Parliament boring.

He did not take the name of Rahul, though.

Modi was replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha.

He also took a swipe at AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Some leaders focus on jacuzzi and stylish showers while his government focuses on providing water to every household, he said. He referred to the official residence of the former Chief Minister as 'Sheesh Mahal', a campaign rhetoric the BJP party has latched on to the ruling AAP in Delhi in the runup to the Feb. 5 elections.

Modi asserted that the address strengthened the resolve of Viksit Bharat and inspired people.

