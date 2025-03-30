PM Modi Pays Tributes To RSS Founder Hedgewar In Nagpur; Buzz On His Meet With Bhagwat Amid 'Strained Ties'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Nagpur on Sunday in a packed visit that includes a significant stop at Smruti Mandir, memorial of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and mentor Madhav Shadashivrao Golwalkar— his first since becoming Prime Minister. The visit comes amid speculations over the BJP's not so cordial ties with its ideological fountainhead.

Soon after his arrival, he visited Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Nagpur and paid tributes at memorials dedicated to Hedgewar, and second sarsanghchalak MS Golwalkar. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was present during Modi’s visit to the Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh, the administrative headquarters of the RSS.

Besides Bhagwat, former Sangh general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Nitin Gadkari, both hailing from Nagpur, were present during Modi’s visit to the Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh, the administrative headquarters of the RSS.

Modi also met with RSS officer-bearers in the Smruti Bhavan located at the memorial and took group pictures with them. The memorials are dedicated to the values of Indian culture, nationalism and the organisation, Modi wrote in Hindi in a message book at the venue.

"The memorial of the two strong pillars of RSS is an inspiration to lakhs of swayamsevaks who have dedicated themselves to the service of the nation," the PM said in his message.

"I am overwhelmed to visit the Smruti Mandir which cherishes the memories of Param Pujaniya Dr Hedgewar and Pujya Guruji," he added. Modi's visit coincides with the Sangh's Pratipada programme, marking Gudi Padwa, the beginning of the Hindu New Year.

Earlier, late BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee had visited the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir when he was the prime minister on August 27, 2000. Modi also visited Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, where Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar embraced Buddhism along with his followers in 1956. Earlier, CM Fadnavis, Union minister Gadkari and state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule welcomed Modi after he arrived at the airport here.

PM Modi's meeting with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Mohan Bhagwat is viewed with curiosity amid the BJP's preparations to elect a new national president, expected by the first week of April. The RSS has always had a major say in the choice of the party chief. The Prime Minister's visit coincides with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's function to mark the Gudi Padwa festival.

PM Modi-Bhagwat first meeting since Ram Mandir opening

PM Modi's meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur will mark their first public appearance together since the Ram Mandir consecration in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on January 22 last year. The occasion will see their first joint event at the RSS headquarters. The meeting comes amid speculation about strain in ties between the BJP leadership and the RSS.

PM Modi will also pay homage to Dr B R Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi, where the late leader embraced Buddhism along with thousands of his followers in 1956. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, a new extension building of Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute and Research Centre.

Established in 2014, it is a premier super-speciality ophthalmic care facility. The institute was founded in memory of Golwalkar. The facility will feature a 250-bed hospital, 14 outpatient departments (OPDs), and 14 modular operation theatres to provide affordable and world-class eye care services to the people.

PM Modi will also visit the Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited's ammunition facility and inaugurate the newly built 1250m long and 25m wide airstrip for Unarmed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and the live munition and warhead testing facility to test the Loitering Munition and other guided munitions.

Sangh hails visit

Sangh member Seshadri Chari has dubbed the Prime Minister's visit a "very important and historic" one. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member said that there is "no difference of opinion" between the RSS and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"People talk a lot about the relationship between RSS and BJP, before also they talked about it...there is no difference in opinion between the BJP and the RSS. The people who don't know anything about the Sangh and the BJP, these people say that there is a difference in opinion between the BJP and the RSS. The people who spread these false things say it for their political benefit," the RSS member told ANI on Saturday.

PM Modi first pays his respects to the founding father of the organisation, Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Smruti Mandir at Nagpur. This will be the Prime Minister's first visit to the temple since he assumed charge as the head of the union government in 2014, the RSS member said.

"This will be the first time that he will be going there after becoming the PM, and this is a very important and historic visit. The second this that this is a celebration of 100 years of RSS, there will be a lot of programs on it. Sangh also has a lot of opinions on the issues of the country, and on those, PM will take those issues forward, he has been doing before too. The government's job is to make India a strong country, make it a Viksit Bharat," RSS' Chari said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal hit out at the Congress party, while highlighting the PM's visit, saying that the Prime Minister was able to accomplish more in 10 years of governance than Congress could in 70 years.