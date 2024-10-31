PM Modi Pays Tribute To Sardar Patel On His Birth Anniversary, Witnesses 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' Parade

Kevadia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning witnessed the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, in Kevadia, Gujarat.

"My salutations to Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. Protecting the unity and sovereignty of the nation was the top priority of his life. His personality and work will continue to inspire every generation of the country," PM Modi posted on X.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister administered the Unity oath and also paid floral tributes to Sardar Patel at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.

In the national capital, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and other dignitaries on Thursday paid tributes to Sardar Patel whose birth anniversary is observed as the National Unity Day.

The floral tributes were paid at the statue of India's first deputy prime minister and home minister at the Patel Chowk in New Delhi. Born in Nadiad, Gujarat in 1875, Patel was a pivotal figure in India's struggle for independence. Renowned for his exceptional leadership and unyielding commitment to national integration, he is fondly remembered as the "Iron Man of India."

The National Unity Day serves as a reminder of his efforts to unite the diverse princely states into a single nation and fosters a spirit of solidarity among the people of India. Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, Union Ministers of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj also paid tributes to Sardar Patel at the Patel Chowk here.