PM Modi On Deaths In Maha Kumbh Stampede: 'Deepest Condolences To Devotees Who Lost Their Loved Ones'

Prayagraj: In the first official confirmation of fatalities in Wednesday's Maha Kumbh stampede, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to the families of the devotees who died in the incident.

In a post on X, PM Modi, while calling the incident "extremely sad" said: "My deepest condolences to the devotees who have lost their loved ones in this". He also wished speedy recovery of all the injured.

"The local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way. In this regard, I have spoken to Chief Minister Yogi ji and I am constantly in touch with the state government," the PM said.

The Uttar Pradesh government is yet to officially confirm the number of dead in the incident which took place near crowded Sangam during the Mauni Amavasya holy dip in Mahakumbh Nagar in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday. AFP has reported 15 deaths and many more injuries.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his media briefing on the incident said "a few some devotees were seriously injured" without giving the exact number or confirming whether any of them had died. The mishap occurred when devotees tried to a barrier broke, officials said.

Officer on Special Duty for the Mela, Akanksha Rana also said that "some people" were injured. "Some people have got injured and have been hospitalised after a barrier broke at the Sangam. We are yet to have the exact count of those injured". She said the situation was "not serious" and that the injured were receiving medical treatment. According to her, the incident happened when a barrier broke at the Sangam.