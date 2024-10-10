ETV Bharat / bharat

East Asia Summit An Opportunity To Further Deepen Engagement With ASEAN Countries: PM Modi

PM Modi aims to enhance ASEAN engagement during his Laos visit, marking a decade of India's Act East policy and focusing on strategic partnerships.

By PTI

Published : 26 minutes ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday left for Laos on a two-day visit to attend the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits, and expressed confidence that it will further deepen engagement with ASEAN countries.

In his departure statement, Modi noted that India is marking a decade of Act East policy this year. "I will join the ASEAN leaders to review progress in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and chart the future direction of our cooperation," the prime minister said.

The East Asia Summit will provide an opportunity to deliberate on the challenges to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, he said. Modi said India shared close cultural and civilisation ties with the region, including with Lao People's Democratic Republic (PDR), who are enriched by a shared heritage of Buddhism and Ramayana.

"I look forward to my meetings with the Lao PDR leadership to further strengthen our bilateral ties," he said. He added, "This is a special year as we mark a decade of our Act East Policy, which has led to substantial benefits for our nation. There will also be various bilateral meetings and interactions with various world leaders during this visit."

Modi is visiting Lao PDR on the invitation of Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone to participate in the 21st ASEAN-India and the 19th East Asia summits.

TAGGED:

ASEAN INDIA AND EAST ASIA SUMMITSLAO PDRPM MODI LAOS ASEAN

