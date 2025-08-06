Policies Of Developed India Will Be Charted Out In Kartavya Bhavan: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that policies of a developed India will be charted out in the new Kartavya Bhawan, which was inaugurated in the national capital.

"August is a month of revolution and it is a historic moment before August 15 (Independence Day). In Delhi, alone there are Kartavya Path, New Parliament, Bharat Mandapam, Yashobhoomi, National War Memorial, Subhash Chandra Bose statue and now Kartavya Bhawan. The policies of developed India will be charted out in these Bhavans," Modi said.

"I thank all the engineers and labourers, who are associated in building this Kartavya Bhavan. We have after a long discussion given the name Kartavya Bhavan. Kartavya Path and Kartyavan Bhavan reflect the ethos of the Indian Constitution," the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi was addressing a public gathering at the Kartavya Path in the national capital. Union Ministers including JP Nadda, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju, Manohar Lal Khattar, Jitendra Singh and MPs were present on the occasion.

"After independence, the administrative machinery was run from the British-run buildings. You all know the working conditions were terrible. There was no light and ventilation for those working there. A Ministry like Home Ministry was working for 100 years in the same building. Some ministries were working in rented buildings. Rs 1,500 crore went in rents and Indian government was spending on it," the Prime Minister said.

He said that approximately 8,000 to 10,000 employees have to go from one ministry to another on a daily basis. "A lot of time gets wasted and there is inefficiency in work. With a holistic vision, we are building Kartavya Bhavan. When the offices will shift closers, a good environment will be created for the workers," he added. According to the Prime Minister, all the new infrastructure projects, is a reflection of India's global vision.

He also said for poor, more than four crore houses have been constructed for the poor. "While National War Memorial and Police Memorial have come up in Delhi, over 300 medical collages have come up in the country," he said.

"When a government fulfils its responsibility with seriousness, it reflects in governance. The last decade has been of good governance. Our reforms are consistent and dynamic. The country is working in innovative ways to io increase ease of living, women empowerment and to improve governance. Whichever country I go, the JAM trinity is being discussed," he added.

"Today, in the country, be it ration card, gas subsidy, or scholarships, there were 10 crore beneficiary, who were not even born. The current government removed all the 10 crore fake names. Country's 4 lakh 30,000 crore has been saved from going into wrong hands," he added.

He said his government repealed over 1,500 laws, some of them from the British Raj, which had become an obstacle. "We have removed 40,000 compliances in the last 10 years," he said.

"We merged a few ministries and where it was needed we made new ministries like Jal Shakti, Co-operatives and Fisheries, Skill Development. We are working to increase efficiency of the government. When we go into a new house, we have a new energy. Now with the same energy, you will work. Whichever position you are, make your tenure a memorable one. It is the need of the hour to change our outlook with regard to files. But for some, that paper can be a hope. With one file, lives of lots of people would be connected," he said.

He said that the North Block and the South Block will be part of the country's rich legacy. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister dedicated Kartavya Bhawan to the nation, calling it a symbol of unwavering resolve and continuous efforts towards public service.

He stated that the Kartavya Bhawan will not only help in faster delivery of policies and schemes but will also give fresh momentum to the nation’s development. Modi said that Kartavya Bhavan reflects his government's commitment to build a developed and self-reliant India. He has also expressed happiness while interacting with them. The Prime Minister noted that the building has been developed with full attention given to environmental protection.

While addressing the gathering, Khattar said that the Bhavans have been made keeping in mind the needs of the future.