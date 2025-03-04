ETV Bharat / bharat

In Pictures: PM Modi Inaugurates Anant Ambani’s 'Vantara' In Gujarat, Spends Adorable Moments With Animals

PM Modi also visited the wildlife hospital at Vantara and saw the veterinary facilities, which are equipped with MRI, CT scans, ICUs among others and also house multiple departments, including Wildlife Anesthesia, Cardiology, Nephrology, Endoscopy, Dentistry, and Internal Medicine.

A PMO release said that Modi explored various facilities at the centre and closely interacted with various species of animals which have been rehabilitated there.

Vantara is home to more than 2,000 species and over 1.5 lakh rescued, endangered, and threatened animals. This 3,000-acre sanctuary focuses on animal welfare and conservation. It was initiated by Anant Ambani, director on the boards of RIL and Reliance Foundation.

Vantara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated and visited Vantara, a large-scale wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation centre established by Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

According to PMO, Modi played with and fed various species, including Asiatic Lion cubs, White Lion cub, Clouded Leopard cub, which is a rare and endangered species, and Caracal cub, among others.

The White Lion cub which was fed by PM Modi was born at the Centre after his mother was rescued and brought to Vantara for care. The Caracals, which were once in abundance in India, are now becoming a rare sight. In Vantara, Caracals are bred under a breeding program in captivity for their preservations and are released in the wild later.

PM Modi Inaugurates Anant Ambani’s 'Vantara' In Gujarat, Spends Adorable Moments With Animals (Screengrab from PMO video)

PM visited the MRI room at the hospital and witnessed an Asiatic Lion undergoing an MRI, the release said. He also visited the Operation Theatre, where a Leopard was going through a life-saving surgery after being hit by a car on the highway and brought here after rescue, it added.

The rescued animals at the centre are kept in places which closely mirror their natural habitat. Some of the key conservation initiatives undertaken at the Centre include Asiatic Lion, Snow Leopard, One-Horned Rhinoceros, among others.

PM Modi Inaugurates Anant Ambani’s 'Vantara' In Gujarat, Spends Adorable Moments With Animals (Screengrab from PMO video)

"PM had several close interactions with various ferocious animals. He sat face to face with Golden Tiger, 4 Snow Tigers who were brothers and were rescued from a circus where they were made to perform tricks, White Lion and Snow Leopard," read the PMO release.

PM Modi Inaugurates Anant Ambani’s 'Vantara' In Gujarat, Spends Adorable Moments With Animals (Screengrab from PMO video)

PM patted an Okapi, came face to face with Chimpanzees in open who were got from a facility where they were kept as pets, hugged and lovingly played with Orangutan who were earlier kept in an over crowded facility, saw up close a Hippopotamus which was under water, saw crocodiles, undertook a walk in between Zebras, fed a Giraffe and a Rhino calf, it said. The one-horned rhino calf was orphaned as her mother died at the facility.

PM Modi Inaugurates Anant Ambani’s 'Vantara' In Gujarat, Spends Adorable Moments With Animals (Screengrab from PMO video)

Modi also saw a large Python, unique two-headed snake, two-headed Turtle, Tapir, Leopard cubs which were left in an agricultural field and later spotted by villagers and rescued, Giant otter, Bongo (antelope), Seals, it said.

PM Modi with Anant Ambani in Vantara (Screengrab from PMO video)

The Prime Minister also saw elephants in their jacuzzi. The hydrotherapy pools support recovery of elephants suffering from arthritis and foot problems and improve their mobility. He also saw the workings of the elephant hospital, which is the largest such hospital in the world. He also released parrots which had been rescued at the Centre. PM also interacted with doctors, supporting staff and workers who are managing various facilities at the Centre.