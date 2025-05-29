Dream Of Developed India Can't Be Fulfilled Without Bengal: PM Modi

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said West Bengal is among the cultural centres of India and the dream of a developed India is not possible without the state.

"India is heading towards development and West Bengal is a partner in this initiative. The dream of a developed India can't be fulfilled without West Bengal. I thank everybody in Bengal. We need to restore Bengal's lost glory because for 'Viksit Bharat' we need to have a proper development for West Bengal," PM Modi said in Alipurduar.

The PM laid the foundation stone for the Rs 1010 crore City Gas Distribution Project, saying the initiative highlights commitment to strengthen the region's clean energy infrastructure.

The City Gas Distribution Project is for West Bengal's Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts and aims to provide Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to more than 2.5 Lakh households, over 100 commercial establishments and industries besides providing Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to vehicular traffic by establishing around 19 CNG stations in line with the Minimum Work Program (MWP) targets stipulated by the Government. It will provide convenient, reliable, environment-friendly and cost-effective fuel supply and create employment opportunities in the region.

"Today when India is moving towards becoming a developed nation, the participation of Bengal is both expected and essential. The Central Government is continuously giving new impetus to infrastructure, innovation and investment here. Bengal's development is the foundation of India's future. This gas distribution project is not just a pipeline project, it is an example of doorstep delivery of government schemes," PM Modi said adding, "To make 'Viksit Bharat', it's imp for Bengal to be 'viksit' (developed).

Highlighting the region’s rich cultural significance, the PM emphasised that it is not only defined by its borders but also by its deep-rooted traditions and connections. He expressed his privilege to visit this prosperous land, underscoring its role in Bengal’s heritage and unity.

“As India moves towards becoming a developed nation, Bengal’s participation is both expected and essential”, PM Modi said stressing on the Centre's continuous efforts to accelerate infrastructure, innovation and investment in the region.

PM Modi said the gas distribution project will eliminate the concern of purchasing LPG cylinders, ensuring secure gas supply to families and congratulated the citizens of Alipurduar and Cooch Behar on this new beginning.

Underscoring India’s remarkable advancements in the energy sector, the PM highlighted that in 2014, city gas services were available in only 66 districts, whereas today, the City Gas Distribution Network has expanded to over 550 districts across the country. This network is now reaching villages and smaller towns, ensuring access to piped gas for millions of households. The widespread adoption of CNG has transformed public transport, contributing to a significant reduction in pollution levels, he said adding, this shift not only improves the health of citizens but also eases financial burden.

Stressing that the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana has accelerated India’s transition towards a gas-based economy, he highlighted that the scheme, launched in 2016, has significantly improved the lives of millions of poor women by providing them relief from smoke-filled kitchens, improving their health, and fostering dignity in household cooking spaces. Shri Modi also pointed out that in 2014.